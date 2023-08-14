This is already a feature in Edge.

Basically, I want a right click context menu option to keep select panels loaded even when the panel view is closed ('Pin' it).

I would personally use this (and have previously used this in Edge) for Youtube Music. Having a little player you can pop up at the side to change music quickly, being able to close it and reopen it without having to go to the full page is very nice.

Currently, closing the panel also stops playback - I would like playback to continue in the background.

In Edge, there is this little 'pin' icon to accomplish this

I'd be fine with this just being present in the context menu of vivaldi, when right clicking the panel icon.

//MODEDIT: Edited title and moved from feature requests