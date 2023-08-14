Interface stop responding after closing a tab when using tab groups
Sometimes on tab close, the interface freezes – I can't move Vivaldi, and tabs aren't changing if I move or close them; althrough the webpages are working. Always had this issue for years of using Vivaldi.
Also, is there a shortcut for restarting the interface, so I don't have to restart whole browser when that happens?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Can you reproduce it consistently, or is it random? We've fixed an issue with the UI becoming unresponsive after opening tabs from the Speed Dial, but I haven't heard of it happening when closing tabs.
@pafflick
It's random, but become more often after I update browser from 5.6.2867.62 to current version. It's now happens several times per day or even per hour (depends on how often I close tabs).
I just tried to close tab as experiment now, and it freezes from the first try when the group converted to a single tab. I relaunch Vivaldi tryed it again, and it happend again from the first try. On the third try I closed tabs, ressurected them open tabs from bookmarks, merged it to group, closed the groups and nothing happens for a long time, but eventually tabs interface freezed after I closed all tabs from one group. So, it's very random and inconsistant. I even through I found how to reproduce it consistantly, when I did same actionsfor Vivaldi to freeze, but in 3-5 attempt the bug stop reapeating. By this experiments, I also found that creating new tab (clicking +) also can freeze tabs interface.
Also, I never opened a tabs from Speed Dial since I never had it on New Tab page (intended).
Just to clarify, after a freeze I still can close tabs or navigate through them by clicking on where they should be, but I just don't see the changes I make, the tabs interface never changes.
Maybe I can enable Vivaldi logging somewhere to help you find the source of this bug?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
mib2berlin
@pafflick
Hi, is the maybe VB-91427 UI freeze?
I don´t have it in 6.2 snapshot any longer but several times a week before.
Cheers, mib
I am experiencing this same issue. Closing a tab group causes the entire browser to quit accepting input and flash oddly. It's not every time either. Just random.