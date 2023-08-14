@pafflick

It's random, but become more often after I update browser from 5.6.2867.62 to current version. It's now happens several times per day or even per hour (depends on how often I close tabs).

I just tried to close tab as experiment now, and it freezes from the first try when the group converted to a single tab. I relaunch Vivaldi tryed it again, and it happend again from the first try. On the third try I closed tabs, ressurected them open tabs from bookmarks, merged it to group, closed the groups and nothing happens for a long time, but eventually tabs interface freezed after I closed all tabs from one group. So, it's very random and inconsistant. I even through I found how to reproduce it consistantly, when I did same actionsfor Vivaldi to freeze, but in 3-5 attempt the bug stop reapeating. By this experiments, I also found that creating new tab (clicking +) also can freeze tabs interface.

Also, I never opened a tabs from Speed Dial since I never had it on New Tab page (intended).

Just to clarify, after a freeze I still can close tabs or navigate through them by clicking on where they should be, but I just don't see the changes I make, the tabs interface never changes.

Maybe I can enable Vivaldi logging somewhere to help you find the source of this bug?