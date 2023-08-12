@Pesala When you click on the address bar in the mobile app or shows a dropdown of past searches. There appears to be no way to prevent past searches being saved and no way to delete this even if you have the option to wipe session history on exit enabled.

It's a pretty big privacy issue, if you say lend your phone to a friend or stranger so that they can look up a bus timetable etc. Anyone using the browser is treated to a list of the last 10-15 search terms you used.