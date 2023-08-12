Search History
-
Why does search history remain after browsing history has been deleted?
-
Aaron Translator
This post is deleted!
-
@1Lonewolf Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please explain where you see this "search history" after clearing data.
Try to make a screenshot showing it.
-
What good does it have to delete browsing history on exit if search history remains?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@1Lonewolf Where do you see this search history?
-
@Pesala When you click on the address bar in the mobile app or shows a dropdown of past searches. There appears to be no way to prevent past searches being saved and no way to delete this even if you have the option to wipe session history on exit enabled.
It's a pretty big privacy issue, if you say lend your phone to a friend or stranger so that they can look up a bus timetable etc. Anyone using the browser is treated to a list of the last 10-15 search terms you used.