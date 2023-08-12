PiP random placement
Trying to figure out why PiP doesn't always go to the same location.
I've noticed that any video in 16:9 will always go to the last location no matter where on screen it was last closed.
Any other ratio will for some reason go to a small PiP in the top left of screen.
(test video in 2:1 - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKRyZelOp7Y)
I can only guess there's some logic to check the size/ratio and restore the last location, but if it doesn't match the last then it reverts to the default (top left).
Pesala Ambassador
@7twenty My PiP window remembers its last used position. I use a two-monitor system: 1920x1080 Landscape + 1200x1600 Portrait. The PiP window reopens on whichever monitor it was last positioned.
Please see Trouble-shooting issues.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@7twenty I tried with
6.2.3102.9
6.2.3102.3
6.1.3035.257
and the PiP windows always opened on last position where Vivaldi or tab was closed.
Do you have a multi-monitor setup and/or desktop management software on your Windows?
@DoctorG said in PiP random placement:
Do you have a multi-monitor setup and/or desktop management software on your Windows?
2 screens different resolutions. I'm using Fancy Zones from MS Powertoys for some window management. Disabled that and no change. And none of the PiPs ever go onto the 2nd screen. Always top left of screen #1.
@Pesala said in PiP random placement:
My PiP window remembers its last used position.
On any and all videos tested? As above, for me it's only on some random ratio videos. And the more i think about it I think it might be mostly on 2 of the LTT channels. Most use the last used position apart from those odd ones.
Probably should have clarified:
Open this video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHMv6IQH_KM
Then open this video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKRyZelOp7Y
Click PiP on video #2 - where does it open?
Click PiP on video #1 - where does it open?
Note: once the PiP has been adjusted i can enable/disable PiP and it stays where it was, but if i close all PiPs and tabs, then reopen them and click PiP again, it will revert to a small top left PiP.
Pesala Ambassador
@7twenty In both cases, the PiP windows open where I last used the - at bottom left of my portrait monitor.
If I drag the tab to my landscape monitor and open the PiP window from there, it still opens in the same place.
Same problem.
I use 1920x1080 but with custom scale.