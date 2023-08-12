@DoctorG said in PiP random placement:

Do you have a multi-monitor setup and/or desktop management software on your Windows?

2 screens different resolutions. I'm using Fancy Zones from MS Powertoys for some window management. Disabled that and no change. And none of the PiPs ever go onto the 2nd screen. Always top left of screen #1.

My PiP window remembers its last used position.

On any and all videos tested? As above, for me it's only on some random ratio videos. And the more i think about it I think it might be mostly on 2 of the LTT channels. Most use the last used position apart from those odd ones.

Probably should have clarified:

Open this video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHMv6IQH_KM

Then open this video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aKRyZelOp7Y

Click PiP on video #2 - where does it open?

Click PiP on video #1 - where does it open?

Note: once the PiP has been adjusted i can enable/disable PiP and it stays where it was, but if i close all PiPs and tabs, then reopen them and click PiP again, it will revert to a small top left PiP.