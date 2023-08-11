We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
I can see you 😎
Do you want to know what is going on in the world right now? Not a problem with this page, which offers free access to real-time HD webcams all over the world.
https://www.skylinewebcams.com
Aaron Translator
@Catweazle Great!
ingolftopf Ambassador
The new volcano of Iceland would also fit in well here.
@fireyFox, because are webcams with public access. They are not encrypted like those of the ones used by official or private sites. These are not in the list. The use of the first is legal and can be usefull, eg for planning a trip, to see in real time the climatic conditions of the destination.
ingolftopf Ambassador
Fine history, pictures of many beautiful places, from all over the world.
Like:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66025/scenery-of-your-town/81
Then, you realise why it's called www.
@ingolftopf, due to its characteristics, it cannot be otherwise.