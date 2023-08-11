PC Resets Randomly
Pesala Ambassador
When watching YouTube videos (@ 480p), sometimes resets.
- Monitors black out (maybe once a week)
- Picture reappears after about 5 seconds
- Window colour filter correction is lost (in Windows Settings, Ease of Access, Colour filters, Use Colour Filters, Red-Green, (green weak, deuteranopia)
- The above setting does not change, but the colours do. After disabling colour filters, and re-enabling the colour filters are reapplied.
Done a hardware test on the GPU?
barbudo2005
In the meantime use MPC-BE (FOSS) to view videos of YouTube:
https://sourceforge.net/projects/mpcbe/
https://www.videohelp.com/software/MPC-BE
No ads, no delay, very easy to go forward (with mouse wheel) , ideal if you have to monitors, etc.
I get black flickers on my screen every once in a while when windows update upgrades the graphics drivers, but if it's happening every time you watch a video, that might not be the explanation.
@LonM No, it does not happen often, let only always.
greybeard Ambassador
@Pesala I am using same setttings but have yet to encounter such a problem. Is this of recent origin? I will keep notice.
Occassionally if internet goes down I have trouble but after a few minutes the screen refreshes and all is good.
Windows updates just take a very long time (at lest two hours+) a real pain after getting used to updating my linux laptop (maybe a half an hour if I haven't done it in a while).
@greybeard Yes, it is a recent phenomenon. Maybe a month or so.
Previously, I had an issue where the PC would reboot and I would lose everything. That seemed to be cured by cleaning the CPU cooling fins of dust. Clearly a hardware problem.
In this case, I don't lose anything. Videos continue playing from before the reset. Only the Colour Filters are no longer applied, so the Windows Setting needs to be disabled, then re-enabled.
greybeard Ambassador
@Pesala Might need to dig into that dar_ned registry thingy if win is not saving settings.
@Pesala Update the GPU driver? Also might check the SMART status of the storage device.
This issue started happening again. Seems to be related to watching a YouTube video and scrolling on 𝕏.
@Pesala Tried a stress test of the GPU, might it be a thermal issue of the GPU?
@Chas4 I started running it and thought, “Maybe it is not a good idea to stress-test a GPU that is apparently overheating?”
So I stopped it, opened the PC case and cleaned a load of dust off of the heat-sink grid and fan case inlet.
I suspect that will fix the issue for another year or so. Hopefully, I will remember to clean out my PC case a bit more regularly.
@Pesala Get some simple small monitoring tools. I like these:
https://www.cpuid.com/softwares/hwmonitor.html
https://www.techpowerup.com/download/techpowerup-gpu-z/
Obviously no point running all the time, but useful when doing a stress test or system is under high load.
Note that modern GPUs get hot - my 3070 runs at ~50C as just normal with a browser running and no load at all. It's not uncommon to reach 70-80 during heavy 3D rendering (i.e. for me during games).
I'm not sure on the specifics, but temps approaching 100 would be bad and most GPUs have some safety switches built-in to either just take the system down or terminate the process when the danger zone is reached. I rarely stress my GPU so much that it struggles.
Pesala Ambassador
@Pathduck This is a screenshot of my system with a YouTube video playing on one monitor, and 𝕏 on the other.
It is a good idea to make a habit of cleaning your PC case. I try to take it outside twice a year and blast it with compressed air.
To me, it sounded like an overheating issue. Playing video, particularly high resolution video can be taxing. I have a fanless miniPC that I use sometimes, and it would struggle with heat playing a 1920x1080 video on one monitor and just standard web browsing on another.
From your graph, the temperatures are low now. I think most of my stuff is idling at 40+C degrees. I guess the test to do is check the temperatures when you have the issue again. As @Pathduck said, there's usually not much of an issue until you start hitting closer to 100.