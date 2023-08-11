Hi guys, it's great to be here!!

I was wondering if you use MFA Authenticators and/ or Password Managers to logon to Vivaldi - and if so - if multi-device.

I use TOTP - and it seems great, but switched to Authy because it's multi-device, and there's no import of accounts/ passwords from TOTP

I am looking for open-source authenticator and passw manager, rich in function although it may be a bit difficult at initial setup - so for for windows + android, but am planning to be on ubuntu + android

Suggestions? thank you..