Authy vs TOTP to logon to Vivaldi.net
Hi guys, it's great to be here!!
I was wondering if you use MFA Authenticators and/ or Password Managers to logon to Vivaldi - and if so - if multi-device.
I use TOTP - and it seems great, but switched to Authy because it's multi-device, and there's no import of accounts/ passwords from TOTP
I am looking for open-source authenticator and passw manager, rich in function although it may be a bit difficult at initial setup - so for for windows + android, but am planning to be on ubuntu + android
Suggestions? thank you..
@catalinachirita I'm using KeePassXC with KeePassXC Plugin for Vivaldi on my laptop. With android I use Keepass2Android and on iOS I use KeePassium. My password database is stored at pCloud, so I have it shared between my devices. All applications also support TTOP
Ye, but what's your point re Authy - that should not use it?
@catalinachirita I didn't used it, so I can't say anything about that. I just wanted to suggest you a authenticator and password manager.
Thank you - if it's both authenticator and passw mngr and multi-device, I will totally test it! + thank you again
@catalinachirita yes, you can create entries in KeePass that contain logins and also define a field for authentication.
that's what i want - both! - thank you
unsignedinteger
@catalinachirita I like authy, but you might be interested in freeotp by redhat if apache license 2.0 is okay with you. I know that proton pass does totp keys as well.