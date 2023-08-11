IMAP ACCOUNT

EndevourOS

Gnome Desktop

Hi Ya'll!

I am wondering where VIV stores the filters file?

I just lost ALL of my filters... But, the emails retained all of their tags.

What happened was:

I deleted an email account, but it got stuck on the list of available accounts inside of MAIL.

I had to go to:

/home/chris/.config/vivaldi/Default/Storage

delete the entire .ext folder

launch Viv again and let it rebuild my mail cache. Which worked, it got rid of that stuck account, but I lost all my rules and everything. ARRGGG!

I'd like to back that file up, so that if this happens again, I can just put my rules back! Because it took me A LONG TIME to get all of my rules / labels set up!

Thanks!