Mail: Vivaldi's Filters
IMAP ACCOUNT
EndevourOS
Gnome Desktop
Hi Ya'll!
I am wondering where VIV stores the filters file?
I just lost ALL of my filters... But, the emails retained all of their tags.
What happened was:
I deleted an email account, but it got stuck on the list of available accounts inside of MAIL.
I had to go to:
/home/chris/.config/vivaldi/Default/Storage
delete the entire .ext folder
launch Viv again and let it rebuild my mail cache. Which worked, it got rid of that stuck account, but I lost all my rules and everything. ARRGGG!
I'd like to back that file up, so that if this happens again, I can just put my rules back! Because it took me A LONG TIME to get all of my rules / labels set up!
Thanks!
Did you make any headway on this question?
@Shoham No.
@CWM030
Strange that no one from Vivaldi is responding.
@Shoham Not at all strange. Vivaldi staff do not, for the most part, participate in the forums. This is a USER support zone.
That said, the mail client is almost the only topic one or two Vivaldi developers try to follow. Ping @gudmundurg74 and see if you get something.
Thank you @Ayespy
@gudmundurg74 seems un-pingable
Where is Filters data stored by default (and is it retained together with the other profile data upon an 'uninstall, with retention of profile data')?
@Shoham said in Mail: Vivaldi's Filters:
Where is Filters data stored by default
I haven't the first idea.
edwardp Ambassador
@Shoham said in Mail: Vivaldi's Filters:
Thank you @Ayespy
@gudmundurg74 seems un-pingable
Where is Filters data stored by default (and is it retained together with the other profile data upon an 'uninstall, with retention of profile data')?
I don't know specifically, would take a guess that it's somewhere in your profile. If it is in the profile, then it should retain the information after an uninstall, as the profile isn't deleted when uninstalling.
gmg Vivaldi Team
@Shoham
Ok, so the information is in the db of the profile (you can figure out where it is by looking at vivaldi://about/)
Should say something like
Profile Path /Users/SomeUser/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Under that folder (usually called Default unless you're using another profile)
then the mail database can be found here
Default/Storage/ext/mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/def/IndexedDB/
So in order to open this the safest way is to
- Make a new profile
- (go back to vivaldi://about/ to see where that profile is)
- Close that profile
- Put the IndexDB folder the same spot in that profile
- Open up mail in that profile (might need to add the first mail account)
See whether you can see your old filters there (and can replicate them in your new setup)
Put the IndexDB folder in that one and open the
You can also just do this in your current setup and see what happens (but just take a backup of the old IndexDB folder just in case...)
Thank for that!
What's strange in this case is that after the reinstall using the default settings, almost everything came back - except for the Filters, local Tasks, and the 'Important' mailing lists.
gmg Vivaldi Team
Yes, those things are not that are not synced with the server and are local.
At some point we might want to sync filters and "Important" mailing lists, but we're not there yet.
For the local Tasks (as @eggert told me just now) -> Just copy a file called Calendar (which contains all the Calendar data) to the new profile.
It's also possible to export single calendars from settings. There is a button to export the selected calendar in the calendars list. Then you can import it to another profile, as a new calendar or into an existing one.
