@EvilRaccoon My CSS for the speed dial was for inspiration rather than a plug and play solution. I do a lot of weird stuff to get my on hover SVG colors to work.

You can look at the parts between the comment markers /* text here */ to see what each section of the CSS is doing. Think you mostly want parts related to the size of the thumbnails and the styling of the titles.

It won't solve your need to choose your own custom thumbnails. My method is even more convoluted than the official method because I need to make the SVG, convert it to base64, and then write a CSS selector for it. Using something like this to generate thumbnails it much easier.

Also tried downloading some others, like OperaGX theme someone made, and it seems to not work in the new version or something... I even found newest version released 2 days ago, it changed something a bit weirdly, but it's far from what it was supposed to be in screenshots.

I am the person responsible for the recent rewrite of the Opera GX reskin of Vivaldi. It is still working well here and on at least a few other user's machines. Best I can guess now, without knowing more, is that you might have selected the wrong folder for the install. ( Edit: Or maybe that you just installed one of the companion themes without adding the CSS? )

If you want help troubleshooting it, you should do it over in the Vivaldi GX thread: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89427/vivaldi-gx-revisited-updated-opera-gx-mod