[Tabs] Vertical thumbnails restyled
-
This is for vertical tab thumbnail users (yes, all 5 of us)
Dusted off the code from here (with quite a few changes) https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55624/ie9-inspired-css-mod-updated-for-3-6
Notes:
- Removes tab titles (we're using pictures, who needs em')
- Realigns the tab buttons (and changes the icons)
- Makes the image use the maximum space of the tab
- Removes the colour from background tabs so the active one is more distinguishable
CSS
/* Close icon */ .tab-position .tab .close svg path { d: path("m4.145 3.5-.645.643 3.858 3.856-3.856 3.856.643.643L8 8.642l3.856 3.858.643-.645L8.644 8 12.5 4.143l-.643-.643-3.856 3.856Z"); } /* Changes the new tab icon */ #tabs-tabbar-container .newtab svg path { d: path("M19.417 12.417h-5.834V6.583a.583.583 0 10-1.166 0v5.833H6.583a.584.584 0 000 1.167h5.833v5.834a.585.585 0 001.168 0v-5.834h5.833a.584.584 0 000-1.166z"); } #tabs-container > div.toolbar.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container > div > button > span > svg > line:nth-child(3), #tabs-container > div.toolbar.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container > div > button > span > svg > line:nth-child(4) { display: none; } /* Closed tabs icon */ .toolbar-tabbar>.button-toolbar.toggle-trash svg path { d: path('M6 11.25A1.75 1.75 0 0 0 4.25 13 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 6 14.75 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 7.75 13 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 6 11.25zm7 0A1.75 1.75 0 0 0 11.25 13 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 13 14.75 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 14.75 13 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 13 11.25zm7 0A1.75 1.75 0 0 0 18.25 13 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 20 14.75 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 21.75 13 1.75 1.75 0 0 0 20 11.25z'); } #tabs-container > div.resize > div > div > div > button:hover, #tabs-container > div.toolbar.toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container > div > button:hover { color: var(--colorHighlightBg); } .tabs-top:not(.mac).color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container, .tabs-top.mac.hasfocus.color-behind-tabs-on #tabs-container { background-image: none !important; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.tab-mini) .close { margin-right: 2px !important; } /* Reduces the colour of background tabs */ .tab-position .tab.tab.tab:not(.active) { filter: grayscale(90%) brightness(80%); } .tab-position .tab.tab.tab:not(.active):hover { filter: grayscale(0%) brightness(100%); } .tab-position .tab .progress-indicator, .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator.active, .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator:hover:not(.active) { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; height: 1px !important } .tab-group-indicator .tab-indicator { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBgAlpha) !important; } .tabs-left .tab-position .tab, .tabs-right .tab-position .tab { margin: 0 !important; border-radius: 0 !important; } /* Hide tab titles */ #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab { border-radius: var(--radius); background-color: transparent; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab.unread { background-image: none; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab.unread > .thumbnail-image { -webkit-mask-image: none !important; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab.unread > .tab-header::before { content: ""; position: absolute; top: 3px; right: 0; width: 8px; height: 8px; border-radius: 100%; background: var(--colorHighlightBg); z-index: 4; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab.active { opacity: 1; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header { position: absolute; z-index: 1; width: calc(100% - 1px); height: 100%; align-items: stretch !important; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .title { visibility: hidden; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .progress-indicator { border-radius: 1px; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-on .favicon, #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).audio-muted .favicon, #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.pinned):not(.tab-small).tab-captured .favicon { transform: unset !important; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .close, #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .tab-audio { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) !important; color: var(--colorAccentFg); border-radius: 25px; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-container .tab:not(.tab-mini) .close { margin-right: 1px !important; padding-left: .5px; opacity: .9; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .close:hover, #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .tab-audio:hover { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg) !important; fill: var(--colorAccentFg) !important; } #browser:not(.alt-tabs) #tabs-tabbar-container .close { margin-right: 5px !important; } .audioicon { transform: scale(0.48) translateZ(0) !important; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .tab-header > .tab-audio { margin-top: 23px; right: -5px; width: 18px; height: 18px; padding: 1.5px; opacity: .9; } #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container.left:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .thumbnail-image, #app #browser:not(.stacks-substrip) #tabs-container.right:not(.no-thumbs) .tab-position .tab > .thumbnail-image { background-color: transparent; border-radius: 0 !important; margin: 0 !important; }
-
Truemotion
Great! But it removes favicons for me.