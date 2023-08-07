Your browser does not seem to support JavaScript. As a result, your viewing experience will be diminished, and you have been placed in read-only mode.
On Android this feature can be found under "Automatically close tabs" where a user is presented with options of one week, one month and three months and i would like to see this feature being implemented on iOS.
+1 from me as well, it’s something I cannot live without
