Twitch is forcing Vivaldi on iPad to the broken mobile site
I try to force Twitch.tv back to the desktop site but instead are forced to the mobile site that is badly broken (Twitch has know about the issues for over 3 years)
With the forced mobile site all streams seem to be forced to 240p
Still happening even changing the url for false for force redirect does not work and Vivaldi is set to get the desktop site yet Twitch ignores it.
Need a site hack override for this.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
This seems to be an issue for Twitch to fix as the same is happening in all browsers.
Can Vivaldi to a site hack (might be hiding more of the UA string)?
I have had zero support when I have contacted Twitch support in the past.
Weird bug put this reply as a new topic
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Might be possible in theory, but being realistic, I doubt the devs will have time to look into this any time soon.