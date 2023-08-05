Problem statement:

Lets say I need to have tabs related to shopping, job search, travel, sports, vlogging, coding, social media, online documents in different cloud services, entertainment, and more topics. Arranged in Tab Groups and Workspaces. I could easily need to have 50-100 open for each topic. If all tabs are in one Session, this will take up a considerable amount of memory, slow down Vivaldi, and make it had for me to navigate around the browser too. And on the day my Vivaldi or my OS hard drive crashes, I may lose everything. In addition, I'd like to make a backup list of my Vivaldi open tabs, and when I travel, I want to replicate all my Desktop Vivaldi universe of tabs and workspaces on to my laptop.

Proposed solution:

Make Sessions as stand alone portable files, that I can copy, move, rename, open, save, save as, send by email, etc.. Use the extension .viv

Make sessions platform independent, so I can move them between Linux, Windows, etc.. Most likely .viv files will look like scripts with lots of URLs and some scripting commands, so that Vivaldi will know to open the tabs in Tab Groups and Workspaces, as they were saved earlier on another platform.

Think of Libre Office spreadsheets. They have Sheets, but not Workspaces, but that's close enough. You save a .ods file and you take it with you. You can save, backup, email, cloud upload, that file, and you can also open it in Linux or Windows without a problem. That's the functionality I would like to see with browser session .viv files.

Practical Applications of my proposed solution:

Let's assume that this morning I want to shop online. Every so often, I go online to find consumer products that I like and keep the tabs open because I want to think it again, or wait for the price to drop. My choices are arranged in Group Tabs and Workspaces based on product types and sellers. Workspaces for clothes, shoes, electronics, outdoors equipment, etc., and Group Tabs for the sellers of each family of products. I open my shopping.viv session in Vivaldi, either in a new window, or overriding my current temporary session, and I start ordering some products, while looking up some new ones too. Then I save shopping.viv and exit. Next time I will need to use shopping.viv, will be in a month from now.

In the afternoon I'm at the airport waiting for my flight. It's time to help my friend who is looking for a new job. I have a copy of my .viv files either with me on the laptop, or on the cloud. I created them on my Linux desktop, but now I can open them on my Windows laptop. I open jobs.viv where I have several Workspaces and Tab Groups with searches based on the jobs websites that I use, jobs variations, geographic locations, etc.. I update some search keywords based on my friend's needs, and I get new lists of available jobs. I save the session as jobs_friend.viv and I email it to my friend.

Now it's 10:00PM, I have arrived at my destination and I want to watch some vlogs before I go to bed. I open vloggers.viv where I have several Workspaces and Group Tabs, based on vlogger names, vlogging topics, etc.. An hour later I have watched some videos and I have also opened some new tabs with vlogs I'd like to watch next time. I save vloggers.viv and go to bed.

Next morning I need to work. I have work.viv and work_online.viv. I open work.viv which contains Workspaces and Tab Groups related to tech support sessions, online manuals, tech tips websites, etc.. I also open work_online.viv which contains tabs related to cloud services where I share my work with my associates, again arranged in Workspaces and Tab Groups. A few hours later I save work.viv and work_online.viv and I go to lunch.

And so on, and so forth.

The situation now:

Right now, because browser sessions are not stand alone, platform independent, portable files, I use Vivaldi, Opera, Brave, Chrome, and Firefox, each with hundreds of tabs open, for each different "topic" of browsing. There are only so many browsers out there, most of them are Chromium based, but I need to be able to have 10 or 15 different topics of browser searches easily.

And when the OS hard drive crashes, or I install the next fresh Linux version, I lose everything. And when a browser crashes, I lose lots or all of my tabs again.

And when I travel, I need to spend hours and hours to move tabs from my desktop to my laptop.