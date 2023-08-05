Folders should definitely be closed by default. Or at least they should stay closed after the user has closed them. Apps should not open stuff that users has closed.

Opening Bookmarks or Bookmarks Panel is not a solution, as it adds too many extra steps in to simple process of saving a bookmark in a specific folder. Find is nice and useful, but needs typing, so extra steps again. It is much easier to just click a folder and select it.

I have 10-15 top level folders where I save my bookmarks, those then have subfolders. Usually I just select one of the main level folders, and then arrange bookmarks later (or not). In Opera this worked fine, my bookmarking process was two or tree clicks. In Vivaldi I struggle a bit, mainly because those folders are open, and the list is too short.

I just migrated from Opera, and this is one of the very few things that are much better in it.

Somehow the Vivaldis dialog manages to use huge amount of space campared to opera. For example the +New Folder button is much better in Opera :

