Why are my bookmark folders always open?
If I bookmark a page by hitting command-D, the dialog appears allowing me to choose which folder to place it in. This dialog box appears to default to opening all of the folders which I rarely want and it causes me to need to scroll much longer than I should.
This probably isn't an issue for most, but I have 20 top-level folders, some of them have 20 of their own, and they sometimes go 4 levels deep.
Is there a way to default this to closed. A reasonable compromise would be to have it remember the last state.
@mortify9 No, there is no option.
@mortify9 Hi, have you tried using the "Find" field?
The Bookmarks button dialog is IMO a bad way to add bookmarks. It works OK for editing already existing bookmarks.
What I do use is the Bookmarks Menu - Alt+B, then navigate to the folder I want and choose "Add Active Tab". Generally much faster than messing around with the Add dialog. Or I use the Bookmarks Panel and use drag+drop or context menu on a folder.
Folders should definitely be closed by default. Or at least they should stay closed after the user has closed them. Apps should not open stuff that users has closed.
Opening Bookmarks or Bookmarks Panel is not a solution, as it adds too many extra steps in to simple process of saving a bookmark in a specific folder. Find is nice and useful, but needs typing, so extra steps again. It is much easier to just click a folder and select it.
I have 10-15 top level folders where I save my bookmarks, those then have subfolders. Usually I just select one of the main level folders, and then arrange bookmarks later (or not). In Opera this worked fine, my bookmarking process was two or tree clicks. In Vivaldi I struggle a bit, mainly because those folders are open, and the list is too short.
I just migrated from Opera, and this is one of the very few things that are much better in it.
Somehow the Vivaldis dialog manages to use huge amount of space campared to opera. For example the +New Folder button is much better in Opera :