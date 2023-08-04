Last tab in work spaces close vivaldi
After last update: last tab in default work space closes Vivaldi. In previous version did't happend.
I may have open cards in other work spaces, but when I close the last card in the default space, the browser turns off.
one more word: last tab closes vivaldi, even if i check option: ask before close.
It sounds like this has the same underying issue like the bug where all Vivaldi windows close if you close the last tab in one of the windows.
Thank you for your reply. If i write a new e-mail or if i reply to an e-mail i can not sent the e-mail because the "send button" is missing. One week before Vivaldi was working perfectly. What can I do to sent my e-mails.
mib3berlin
@eprochas
Hi, maybe you have removed it by accident, you can add it where you want with the Toolbar Editor:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
Cheers, mib
@mib3berlin
Hi, Thank you very much indeed. Now everything functions perfect again. Sorry to have asked such a question. in respect of Vivaldi, i am a newcomer.
Cheers, eprochas
DoctorG Ambassador
@eprochas No need to apologize. Beginners have many questions as Vivaldi browser is a sort of toolbox with much features.
DoctorG Ambassador
@eprochas Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
@DoctorG
Hi, Thank's for the list of helpful literature. I'll look at the tutorials fistly. I am impressed by the helpful replys from the Vivaldi community.