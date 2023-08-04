Can I rollback to a usable version of Vivaldi?
-
Ok. The new version of Vivaldi has changed the font rendering. I'm seriously vision impaired, and I can't use this version, it's making me ill. I wish that Vivaldi would think about usability, but that's a vain hope. How can I download and rollback to a previous version that I can actually use without becoming ill?
-
@JMAaron Downgrade is not supported and advised by Vivaldi team.
If you do so you can break your browser data, such causes unforseen issues and trouble.
And we can not help in repairing such broken profiles.
If you want to take the risk, read this:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/51704/guide-v-backup-extra-steps/1
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82884/guide-downgrade/1
-
@DoctorG I don't really care. I need a browser I can use. I wish Vivaldi hadn't broken one that worked, but you did. I know that tech companies don't give a damn about the visually impaired, but it gets tiring. A little user testing could prevent that. But who cares? You're blind! Go to hell! I left Firefox because of this. Vivaldi was the last usable browser on the market. So thank your agile development team for breaking something that worked.
-
@JMAaron said in Can I rollback to a usable version of Vivaldi?:
I know that tech companies don't give a damn about the visually impaired,
I do!
-
I know. I'm supposed to be patient. I'm supposed to be nice. As developers destroy every tool I need for my business. But it gets old. I know this won't get back to the team. Because I know you don't care. But it would be nice.
-
@JMAaron I am a helper, not a developer! Do not shoot the person at the piano.
I try to help, do not attacke me.
-
@JMAaron Now, what do you need to get restored?
Do you need Vivaldi Mail and Feeds and Calendar?
Or only bookmarks, reading list, notes and logins/passwords?
-
@DoctorG Try being visually impaired in today's world. I pray you won't. Because it's impossible. Thanks for your help. Maybe there's one browser left I can use to do my job. Thanks so much.
-
@JMAaron said in Can I rollback to a usable version of Vivaldi?:
Try being visually impaired in today's world.
I am impaired, have bad sight.
I am the one who cares about imapried Vivaldi users.
-
Then I'm amazed you can still use the browser with the changes. Unfortunately, I can't.
-
@JMAaron I can help you with restoring these features:
Reading List
Notes
Bookmarks
Logins
- Backup your user profile in
C:\Users\...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Start Vivaldi Sync to sync encrypted browser data
- After 10 Minutes close Vivaldi
- Delete folder
C:\Users\...\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\
- Start Vivaldi
- Go thru Welcome page
- Open Settings → Sync
- Select Sync Selected Data
- Select data to be synced:
- Passwords
- Notes
- Bookmarks
- Reading List
- Confirm with "Apply Chnages"
- Other Settings have to be redone by you.
I can not do more for you, that is what i know for myself if something is broken.
- Backup your user profile in
-
@JMAaron What make you so much trouble for you as impaired person? Perhaps i can solve something.
-
The problem is that the new version renders fonts differently - the same way Chrome or Brave does. They're slightly transparent, and have vague edges, which makes me ill.
I appreciate your help. I'm sorry for getting frustrated with you. Bad as it is, I'll just go back to Firefox.
-
@JMAaron said in Can I rollback to a usable version of Vivaldi?:
The problem is that the new version renders fonts differently
Oh, such problem.
The font rendering is really bad on Chromiums and Vivaldi.
Do you need a special font or is it that fonst are not sharp?
-
@DoctorG The font was sharp. With the update, it's as bad as Chrome. That's why I need to roll back.
-
@JMAaron Rollback to which Vivaldi version?
-
@DoctorG I don't know. I was on 5.1. I've avoided updating for just this reason. Every update breaks something crucial and adds nothing of value.
-
@JMAaron I try to answer internally if someone can help you with your special issue.
It is so sad, that Vivaldi is not a good tool for you.
-
Well, I appreciate that very much. I'm getting use to it. Firefox became impossible a couple of years ago. Now it's Vivaldi. It's just tech. I'll figure something out. But I do appreciate your help and concern, and I apologize for getting so frustrated earlier.
-
@JMAaron Please be patient, i hope you will get a answer in a few hours or tomorrow, most of the team is in summer vacation.
For me now, in Germany it is 20:00 CEST, getting tired and i have to leave my office now.
I hope i can help you better way tomorrow.