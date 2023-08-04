View complete statistics of blocked ads and tracking elements
Hi, would it be possible to display the complete statistics of blocked ads and tracking elements? Currently, it is possible to display them only for individual pages, but not as clearly as for example with Opera, where the entire long-term graph can be seen.
mib2berlin Soprano
@lukaskarabec
Hi, like this
Click on the Info button.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin But this is only on PC, not phone/tablet. Or did I miss it?
mib2berlin Soprano
@lukaskarabec
Ooops, I am sorry, reading hundreds of posts sometimes leading to disorientation.
@mib2berlin said in View complete statistics of blocked ads and tracking elements:
nothing happens i also get confused sometimes
I hope they consider adding this to the mobile version.