Cannot load sessions i saved after reinstalling windows
-
How do i load sessions? copied over sessions folder and i cant load them any way i can see what was loaded in the open tabs or not? even copying over bookmarks file does nothing
Or is this a windows 11 thing?
-
mib2berlin
@seph1k
Hi, strange, this should work.
Delete the new Session folder before you copy the old one over.
You loose all new sessions you have created since the new install!
Same for the Bookmarks files, delete Bookmarks and Bookmarks.bak.
If you use sync all data are on the sync server, you have to care only about the sessions, they are not synced.
Sync can also overwrite an existing Bookmarks file.
Do you use sync?
Please add your Vivaldi version.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin well I haven't used sync because it stopped working once upon a time so I hadn`t bothered to login after that a few years later.
deleting session folder just showed vivalidi already deleted it when i copied over my sessions haha and overwrote them to 0s . still have the manual save file but yeah looks like at this rate i can only try find it in wordpad.
The latest version... and yeah the same problem i had a few years ago .-. guess its pointless to use vivaldi now...
-
mib2berlin
@seph1k
Hm, as sync work as expected for me since ever on Linux, Windows and Android I have no idea why it not work for you.
I use many browser, use what fills your needs but I don´t know any browser without issues, bugs and missing features anywhere.
Cheers, mib
-
I did not reinstall Windows -- I reinstalled Vivaldi and saved my profile separately.
Obviously, it is not enough for Vivaldi to have his standard session files at the correct address. He needs which paths of an unknown format, where he remembers these sessions.
He is not interested in the files themselves.