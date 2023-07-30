meta + char shortcuts insert the char
The primary reason I switched to Vivaldi was because of the lack of support for custom keybindings in Firefox. So far I like it. However, I've found out that
meta+any charseems to insert the char before running the command - on Ubuntu 22 at least. As though Ubuntu is swallowing the meta keybinding (since it's bound to "overview" I guess), Vivaldi registers and echoes the character in any given text field, then Ubuntu gives back the combo to Vivaldi once it falls through Ubuntu's map and Vivaldi runs the command.
For example, if I hit
meta+vin the address bar, it prints
vfollowed by the clipboard content.
By the way, the use case is that I want to customize the copy and paste commands in Vivaldi to match what I have set for the terminal:
meta+c/v- also known as
super, depending on who you ask. AFAIK Vivaldi doesn't let you customize copy/paste shortcuts directly - which seems misguided. But I cleverly made 2 command chains which do only that and assigned them keys, only to discover this interesting problem.
Is there a known workaround for this? I did a few searches and didn't find any mention of this.
relevant neofetch :
OS: Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS x86_64
Host: MacBookAir5,2 1.0
Kernel: 5.19.0-50-generic
Shell: zsh 5.8.1
DE: GNOME 42.9
WM: Mutter
-
would like to confirm this is the case with any keybinding utilizing meta. For example:
I have
meta+tset to open a new tab. If the cursor is in the address bar, it'll leave behind a
tbefore running the command.
Is this solely a GNOME issue?
-
brotherj4mes
I've experienced the same issue consistently since I started using Vivaldi about 6 months ago. (Gnome3 on both Rocky8 and Ubuntu22)
Since I use super/meta for most application specific shortcuts, this happens all the time and I'm constantly (inadvertently) typing extra characters in gmail, chat windows, online documents, etc. It's so disruptive that I'm not sure if I'll keep using Vivaldi (but I love it sooo much otherwise)
-
brotherj4mes
....Oh and I filed this as a bug in May 2023.
I'm not able to find a URL for the bug but I have confirmation via email: (VB-97508) meta-key shortcut combos result in unwanted characters being typed
-
DoctorG Ambassador
I confirmed the bug for 6.1 Stable on Debian 12.
-
bump. this is still an issue.
the main draw of vivaldi was its configurability, but this is annoying enough that i'm looking elsewhere: if only nyxt was as fast as this one is... i'm using a 45 year old text editor (emacs) but I can't find a decent browser that handles keybindings predictably?
i've disabled super as overview in gnome, so I don't think that's it. my terminal emulator doesn't have this problem.
Vivaldi 6.2.3105.51 stable