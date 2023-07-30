The primary reason I switched to Vivaldi was because of the lack of support for custom keybindings in Firefox. So far I like it. However, I've found out that meta+any char seems to insert the char before running the command - on Ubuntu 22 at least. As though Ubuntu is swallowing the meta keybinding (since it's bound to "overview" I guess), Vivaldi registers and echoes the character in any given text field, then Ubuntu gives back the combo to Vivaldi once it falls through Ubuntu's map and Vivaldi runs the command.

For example, if I hit meta+v in the address bar, it prints v followed by the clipboard content.

By the way, the use case is that I want to customize the copy and paste commands in Vivaldi to match what I have set for the terminal: meta+c/v - also known as super , depending on who you ask. AFAIK Vivaldi doesn't let you customize copy/paste shortcuts directly - which seems misguided. But I cleverly made 2 command chains which do only that and assigned them keys, only to discover this interesting problem.

Is there a known workaround for this? I did a few searches and didn't find any mention of this.

relevant neofetch :

OS: Ubuntu 22.04.2 LTS x86_64

Host: MacBookAir5,2 1.0

Kernel: 5.19.0-50-generic

Shell: zsh 5.8.1

DE: GNOME 42.9

WM: Mutter