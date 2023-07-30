Isn't payment methods synced?
payment methods seems to be not syncing. I have added card details through an android tablet and it's not showing in android phone. Syc is enabled to all.
mib2berlin
@lockrol
Hi, it seems not, if I add data on the desktop there is a message:
I guess it is on all devices.
@mib2berlin why is that? Isn't it supposed to sync since there's a toggle under sync!! Also is it same for other chromiums
mib2berlin
@lockrol
Hm, I only have a toggle for Autofill and Chromium shows the same hint.
Yes, credit cards seem not to sync. Do addresses sync? Since there is a checkbox in settings, I would expect that. Otherwise, this checkbox needs to be refined