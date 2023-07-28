Been using Vivaldi for more than 2 years but lately it's been randomly freezing and making windows grind to a halt where you can barely press task manager to get out. It's either a memory issue or something to do with when more than 10 tabs are open. It's happened 3 times in the last 7 days. Using version 6.2.3077.3 but it happened in the release version also which is why I tried the beta/blog version. Not sure other than go back to a 5x version how to resolve this because it completely stops the workflow that Vivaldi was great for.

Lots of reports of this but I wanted to add mine just in case.

There is also the issue I found in the latest build where when you move a tab to create a new window, it displays the wrong previous tab that always worked in earlier versions. Another issue was with Workspaces.. I would switch to a workspace then close that down and it would close all the browsers open. Weird stuff that is going on.