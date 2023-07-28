We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
More crashes than ever before
Been using Vivaldi for more than 2 years but lately it's been randomly freezing and making windows grind to a halt where you can barely press task manager to get out. It's either a memory issue or something to do with when more than 10 tabs are open. It's happened 3 times in the last 7 days. Using version 6.2.3077.3 but it happened in the release version also which is why I tried the beta/blog version. Not sure other than go back to a 5x version how to resolve this because it completely stops the workflow that Vivaldi was great for.
Lots of reports of this but I wanted to add mine just in case.
There is also the issue I found in the latest build where when you move a tab to create a new window, it displays the wrong previous tab that always worked in earlier versions. Another issue was with Workspaces.. I would switch to a workspace then close that down and it would close all the browsers open. Weird stuff that is going on.
mib2berlin
@joebobby
Hi, don´t downgrade, this break your user profile if it is not broken already.
Specially after an update 3 thing happen for some user:
Extensions work for ever doesn´t work correctly or crash Vivaldi.
Third party security software slowdown or even crash Vivaldi,
A broken profile cause unexpected errors and crashes.
If you install 6.2 over 6.1 you cant go back and you use the same profile as before.
Install Vivaldi as standalone and use sync to get your bookmarks, passwords and the most settings back.
Then you can test.
In my test install I have 400 tabs in 5 workspaces and it never crashed for me, 6.1 on Windows 11.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
I don't play on downgrading but I just a new one comes out soon to fix this stuff. Never had this many issues where it would make Windows crawl into closing it. I have Ryzen 9/5900 with 32g so it's not a PC thing. But I do leave Vivaldi open for days (just minimizing) until it crashes and then I restart to reboot the PC to be safe where it works for a few days before it occurs again
mib2berlin
@joebobby
Hi again, if your profile is broken an update cant fix this.
I will test this with my 422 tabs test install on Windows 11.
Do you send your PC to sleep or really running all the time?
Cheers, mib
Vivaldi for all platforms should have option to export your profile to one zip file.
I don't trust sync becouse there are always risk of leak of data by hackers or backdoor or human error.
I lost my profile many times on Android 4.1 phone (Firefox or Chrome) becouse memory leak, bug in software, hacker interventions or broken file when my phone freeze, reset or battery out of juice.
I believe that on Android
Vivaldi could be first browser with this function to export everything to zip file.
mib2berlin
@neonix1
Hi, the sync data are encrypted and only the user have the key.
Not even the Vivaldi team can use or decrypt your data.
I never lost anything since Vivaldi 1.0 Beta.
This thread is about Vivaldi crash on Windows with hundreds of tabs and running for several days, nothing about Android.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86383/option-to-export-and-import-settings-in-vivaldi-app
RasheedHolland
@joebobby said in More crashes than ever before:
Been using Vivaldi for more than 2 years but lately it's been randomly freezing and making windows grind to a halt where you can barely press task manager to get out. It's either a memory issue or something to do with when more than 10 tabs are open. It's happened 3 times in the last 7 days.
Wow sounds really bad, this is exactly why I don't always upgrade right away. I'm still on Vivaldi 5.6, and it works pretty good, so why mess things up, know what I mean? What sucks is that you can't simply downgrade to an older version.
@joebobby said in More crashes than ever before:
Been using Vivaldi for more than 2 years but lately it's been randomly freezing and making windows grind to a halt where you can barely press task manager to get out. It's either a memory issue or something to do with when more than 10 tabs are open. It's happened 3 times in the last 7 days.
Holy crap, I just upgraded to Vivaldi 6.1, and it has now also crashed a couple of times on me, this almost never happened with Vivaldi 5.6, what a mess! So now I will probably have to do a complete reinstall, what a waste of time! What's going on with Vivaldi developers? I wouldn't be surprised if this is all caused by the amount of bloat added to Vivaldi's code when implementing the Mail and Calendar features. Vivaldi needs to go back to the drawing board!
@joebobby said in More crashes than ever before:
I don't play on downgrading but I just a new one comes out soon to fix this stuff. Never had this many issues where it would make Windows crawl into closing it. I have Ryzen 9/5900 with 32g so it's not a PC thing. But I do leave Vivaldi open for days (just minimizing) until it crashes and then I restart to reboot the PC to be safe where it works for a few days before it occurs again
I also leave Vivaldi open for days, never had any problems with Vivaldi 5.6, but 6.1 is a disaster.
I do also expect there's something wrong with the way that Vivaldi handles RAM. I just closed a bunch of tabs, but it barely frees up the amount of RAM. With Vivaldi 5.6 you could clearly see RAM being released, but seems like Vivaldi 6.1 is of poor quality.
Vivaldi has gotten too bloated and complex, it doesn't seem like developers can fix these things any longer. I would suggest to build a new lean and mean Vivaldi Lite version without all of the bloat. Because these problems are making Vivaldi look bad, and it will scare away new users.
greybeard Ambassador
@neonix1 said in More crashes than ever before:
Vivaldi for all platforms should have option to export your profile to one zip file.
I Second the motion.
For Opera (ver. <13) there was a third party programme by Stu which performed a complete Opera backup. We should be out looking for Stu.
-
@RasheedHolland On multiple machines, multiple OSes, no problem here with 6.1 stable, 6.2 snapshot or 6.2 internal test version. They just run quick, smooth and clean. I don't run extensions or make CSS mods, nor force enable/disable hardware acceleration.
-
@Ayespy said in More crashes than ever before:
@RasheedHolland On multiple machines, multiple OSes, no problem here with 6.1 stable, 6.2 snapshot or 6.2 internal test version. They just run quick, smooth and clean. I don't run extensions or make CSS mods, nor force enable/disable hardware acceleration.
And how many bookmarks do you use? Because my crashes seems to be mostly triggered by the bookmarking system. I have around 3600, and I already had problems on Vivaldi 5.5, but things went better when I trimmed down the amount of bookmarks.
And I do use about 8 extensions which never caused any problems, so this can't be it. What might play a role is that I keep upgrading, so perhaps it's indeed time to do a complete reinstall, but it won't be 6.1 since I have no trust in it.
-
@joebobby said in More crashes than ever before:
I don't play on downgrading but I just a new one comes out soon to fix this stuff. Never had this many issues where it would make Windows crawl into closing it. I have Ryzen 9/5900 with 32g so it's not a PC thing. But I do leave Vivaldi open for days (just minimizing) until it crashes and then I restart to reboot the PC to be safe where it works for a few days before it occurs again
So far, the fix for the stability problems seems to be simply reinstalling a new Vivaldi version, I did so by installing 5.7 because I don't fully trust 6.1, but so far 5.7 seems to run without any problems. In other words, it's likely that sooner or later Vivaldi's data will be corrupted when continuously upgrading, causing it to act weirdly when it comes to CPU and RAM usage and stability, so a fresh install might solve things.
-
@RasheedHolland I only have about 800 bookmarks at this point. Of course I'm not going to 5X that just to see if I can screw the browser up.
Maybe someone else who runs a whole lot of bookmarks can chime in.
-
@Ayespy said in More crashes than ever before:
@RasheedHolland I only have about 800 bookmarks at this point. Of course I'm not going to 5X that just to see if I can screw the browser up.
Maybe someone else who runs a whole lot of bookmarks can chime in.
OK thanks for checking. But I have now imported my bookmarks file with I believe 3000 bookmarks without any problems, so I think it shouldn't matter. Seems like the reinstall fixed the stability and performance problems, Vivaldi 5.7 is working quite smoothly.
-
@RasheedHolland That's good. Unfortunately, Vivaldi and the mods here cannot support 5.7 (or 6.0, 5.6, or any earlier version) so you are on your own with it. Also, none of your feedback from that version will be useful in enhancing future versions. But at some point, hopefully, you will be able to join us again.
-
@Ayespy said in More crashes than ever before:
@RasheedHolland That's good. Unfortunately, Vivaldi and the mods here cannot support 5.7 (or 6.0, 5.6, or any earlier version) so you are on your own with it. Also, none of your feedback from that version will be useful in enhancing future versions. But at some point, hopefully, you will be able to join us again.
Yes of course, but Vivaldi 5.7 is running quite smoothly, so I don't see myself reporting issues about performance and stability. Eventually I will of course upgrade to Vivaldi 6.1 and future versions. But only if I get to see interesting new features.
-
mib2berlin
@joebobby
Hi again, I was running a long term test with Vivaldi 6.1.3035.204 for 6 days, 400 tabs in 5 workspaces, no sleep or hibernate.
No crash, Vivaldi runs as at the first day.
I stop this now, have to reboot.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mib2berlin Woah, you are a hard-boiled guy, dear fellow.
-
@joebobby said in More crashes than ever before:
Using version 6.2.3077.3 but it happened in the release version also which is why I tried the beta/blog version
I'm using the 6.1 RC2 as standalone and is quite stable if you will to try.