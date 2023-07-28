Automatic PiP mode(video pop-out) for YouTube on tab switching
vyrgozunqk
Hi there,
I would like to request the addition of automatic Picture-in-Picture video pop-out when you switch tabs and something is playing in YouTube.
Opera has this and is very cool. From time to time you need to switch tabs to check something, but don't want to miss what you are watching. In such situations automatic PiP mode is very cool and useful.
It would be even better if there is some some sort of whitelisting for other specific websites. For example some button "Enable auto PiP mode for this website", that way a user may enable it for other places than YouTube(Could be Tidal, Facebook or whatever...).
But in general it should work only in YouTube/ YouTube Music.
vyrgozunqk
I just want to add, that this has been newly additioned to MS Edge Canary and is in testing.
There is also a whitelist for certain websites where it works.
jimmynewtron
@vyrgozunqk Edge Canary doesn't have this feature. Does it?