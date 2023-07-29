[Bug] Is it intentional that Vivaldi does not jump to new tab in tab bar?
In one workspace I have dozens of tabs open which is a challenge even with the addition of the second level but I've noticed something really annoying: When I'm all at the start of the tab row and I open a new tab Vivaldi does not scroll all the way to the right on the tab bar. So I have to click on the > button for a few seconds to get to the end of the tabs.
Is this a bug or intentional? I think the tab that is currently looked at when selected should also trigger a scolling action to the corresponging tab title element in the tab bar.
I can test this by just hitting + and add new tabs. Once the tab title labels go beyond the right border, Vivaldi stops scrolling the newly opened and currently focused tab window, the tab bar keeps stationary at the last tab title element that hit the right border of the tab bar first and triggered the > button to be active. All new tabs doesn't matter if focused or openend in the background vanish beyond the right border of the tab bar. And sometimes Vivaldie even catapults me all the way back to the leftmost end of the tab bar, even though the currently focused tab window is WAY back at the far right side. That's what's really annoying me. It's causing the user to do so called "shit work", mouse click work that is only happening because the UI is making it harder than it should.
@grogge When you create a new tab, the browser should always focus in it. I changed my setup to do things your way (extra workspace, tabs on top, dozens of tabs) and I created a new tab. The browser moved to and focused in the new tab.
@Ayespy It should but it doesn't. I made a video of it, but I can't upload it here. From the video it is instantly clear what I mean. I can't explain it very well, sorry.
When I open new tabs on the second level within the tab group, Vivaldi does jump to the newly created tab. But if the tab is opened on the first level not within the current tab group, Vivaldi scrolls only to the rightmost newly opened tab title, if there's still empty space in the top most tab bar level. But if there's no space left and the scroll buttons appear, then every new tab in the first level is created out of view beyond the right border. Whereas on a full second level tab bar (tab groups), Vivaldi does scroll to the right when a new tab is added to the group. The behavior should be consistend on both the first and the second tab level.
This is especially annoying since opening a tab via the search bar, it creates a new tab outside the current tab group and therefore these tabs appear outside the current view in the top most tab bar level.
Oh and also: When I switch workspaces, then I always end up at the leftmost end of the first level tab bar. Since I have some workspaces with many tabs, using the workspaces becomes futile. Everytime I switch back to a workspace with many tabs, I have to click click click the "go right" scroll button to get back where I just left off. Even though Vivaldi remembers the last active tab in that workspace, it doesn't remember the position on the first level tab bar.
@grogge said in Is it intentional that Vivaldi does not jump to new tab in tab bar?:
I made a video of it, but I can't upload it here.
Use https://imgur.com/upload and leave link here.
Ok. Here's the video.
New Tab (Ctrl+T) like the +-button in second row always opens in tab stack.
The +-button in first row opens outside tab stack.
I think that is intended, a feature to give user ability to open a new tab in tab stack and tab bar separate.
@DoctorG Yes. but that's not the issue. Watch again, and look at the horizontal scrolling (or lack thereof) of the two different tab bar levels. In a tab group Vivaldi always scrolls to the newly created and active tab. Outside the tab group it does not, the tab bar stays stationary and does not scroll horizontally to the newly created active tab. And that's UI inconsistancy in my opinion. I find it really annoying as it breaks my workflow by adding extra clicks I have to do. Or to put it in other words, perhaps this hasn't been clear: With Vivaldi scrolling I mean I want to see the tab title in the tab bar without having to scroll there myself, I think it's called focus in UI terms? Yes, in the tab group Vivaldi focuses on the new active tab, if it takes horizontal scrolling to focus on the new tab, it does there, but in the level above it does not, the user has to manually scroll to the right to see the new tabs by clicking >.
And combined with the fact that workspaces don't remember their last tab bar position, they only remember the last active tab, it makes workspaces less useful to me as I have some with hundreds of tabs, and scrolling to the end on the rightmost side takes a few seconds. So switching back and forth between big workspaces taking a few seconds every time to get to the tab area where I'm actually "working" is a huge hassle sometimes.
My problem may to be the same but is related. For me, a new blank tab gets focus but a tab opened by a hyperlink does not. I use middle button mouse click to open hyperlinks in a new tab. Is there a setting that I am missing that will give focus to a tab opened by a hyperlink?
@Peobody said in [Bug] Is it intentional that Vivaldi does not jump to new tab in tab bar?:
My problem may to be the same but is related. For me, a new blank tab gets focus but a tab opened by a hyperlink does not. I use middle button mouse click to open hyperlinks in a new tab. Is there a setting that I am missing that will give focus to a tab opened by a hyperlink?
I've got the same problem. Is there a parameter to change this behavior ?
regards,
F.
@animea MiddleMousebutton always open in background tab, not configurable in Vivaldi.