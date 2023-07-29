@Ayespy It should but it doesn't. I made a video of it, but I can't upload it here. From the video it is instantly clear what I mean. I can't explain it very well, sorry.

When I open new tabs on the second level within the tab group, Vivaldi does jump to the newly created tab. But if the tab is opened on the first level not within the current tab group, Vivaldi scrolls only to the rightmost newly opened tab title, if there's still empty space in the top most tab bar level. But if there's no space left and the scroll buttons appear, then every new tab in the first level is created out of view beyond the right border. Whereas on a full second level tab bar (tab groups), Vivaldi does scroll to the right when a new tab is added to the group. The behavior should be consistend on both the first and the second tab level.

This is especially annoying since opening a tab via the search bar, it creates a new tab outside the current tab group and therefore these tabs appear outside the current view in the top most tab bar level.

Oh and also: When I switch workspaces, then I always end up at the leftmost end of the first level tab bar. Since I have some workspaces with many tabs, using the workspaces becomes futile. Everytime I switch back to a workspace with many tabs, I have to click click click the "go right" scroll button to get back where I just left off. Even though Vivaldi remembers the last active tab in that workspace, it doesn't remember the position on the first level tab bar.