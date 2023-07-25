Unpacking Google's new "dangerous" Web-Environment-Integrity specification
julien_picalausa Vivaldi Team
Why Vivaldi browser thinks Google’s new proposal, the Web-Environment-Integrity spec, is a major threat to the open web and should be pushed back.
scottytrees
A lot of Linux users, (can't speak for all of them), refuse to even use a browser with a Chromium base. For them, it's all about Firefox, or the Firefox forks because that way they don't give Google/Chrome the market share as much as they have now.
lovely article julien. omz google are pathetic!
Google has been testing a similar concept in Android 13: basically a site can now restrict the list of apps you can use to browse it. This was applied f.i. by Reddit long before the recent API debacle: the system would open Reddit URLs only with Chrome or with the official Reddit app. Want to open Reddit URLs with any of the myriad of unofficial clients, such as Slide, Boost, RedditSync, etc., as you did in Android 12? You lose, that's now blocked by the OS. Again, it happened long before the API debacle.
cashelgisme
how do you get people to use your browser? update it and put in useful features so people would consider using it? no you force them
GTStevenson
@scottytrees: Linux user here. Typing this from Vivaldi, it's usually one of the first pieces of software I download whenever I install a fresh Linux distro
Let's see how many more dirty tricks Google can come up with in its attempt to govern the internet and profile users.
mib2berlin
@cashelgisme
Hi, Vivaldi does not force anybody to anything, not even to use it.
You can disable auto update during the install of Vivaldi or later in the settings.
User create an account only to write such a post usually don`t answer.
Anyway, have a nice day, mib
Vivaldiscool Ambassador
@julien_picalausa, read the post:
Wow, honestly Google, now another way? I hope Vivaldi Browser can stop this.
LocutusOfBorg
@lcd047 said in Unpacking Google's new "dangerous" Web-Environment-Integrity specification:
Yea just got the update today and as soon as I landed back on my phones home screen I had to turn off 3 items. Think it's time I look into then non Google phone OS's.
LocutusOfBorg
Pretty they were referring to Google not Vivaldi.
About: "but so does reducing their market share."
It hard to do so when Vivaldi identifies itself as Google Chrome.
Maybe implement an auto-toggle or setting (who knows) to be Vivaldi and when site isn't cooperative, auto-switch to the fake Chrome id.
Or a setting that we can turn on to use real id so that those of us than can tolerate a bit more of this nonsense can id Vivaldi as Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin I'm shure he was referring to chrome and not Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@LocutusOfBorg @Comissar
I responded from this statement:
"how do you get people to use your browser?"
I guessed our browser is Vivaldi, isn´t it?
Thanks for the writeup @julien_picalausa .
So how does Vivaldi strategically think if this is forced through in the Chromium upstream?
@777pirat If it is added upstream, vivaldi will just remove it. The code being added is not the problem here. The problem is if websites start to expect the proposed behaviour, then vivaldi may be impacted.
-
@LonM Totally agree - it's the standard proposed and expectations from "the web" which is the scary part. Just was curious if Vivaldi would oppose strategically by moving to another "core" than chromium.
-
@777pirat At this stage moving to a different core would be a monumental effort. And even if they did switch to something else, it wouldn't make a difference. Firefox will face the same questions as well if the proposal gains traction.
-
@777pirat said in Unpacking Google's new "dangerous" Web-Environment-Integrity specification:
moving to another "core" than chromium.
Not feasible. It would take years.
cashelgisme
@mib2berlin: I was talking about Google and their chrome browser. I love using Vivaldi.