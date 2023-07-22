Mixing "or" & "not" filters -- not here
-
What's wrong with this filter structure or is it Vivaldi?
from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR from:"Phil H" NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson"
TIA
-
@janrif Filters are still quite glitchy. Didn't manage to blend yet the NOT with FROM and OR. You may try:
(from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR from:"Phil H") NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson"
- Assuming you want to exclude
Janfrom the other FROM you mentioned.
- Assuming you want to exclude
- OR
from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR (from:"Phil H" NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson")
- If
Janis excluded only with
Phil
- If
-
-
@Hadden89 said in Mixing "or" & "not" filters -- not here:
@janrif Filters are still quite glitchy. Didn't manage to blend yet the NOT with FROM and OR. You may try:
(from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR from:"Phil H") NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson"
- Assuming you want to exclude
Janfrom the other FROM you mentioned.
- Assuming you want to exclude
- OR
from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR (from:"Phil H" NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson")
- If
Janis excluded only with
Phil
- If
@Hadden89 Thanks for your reply. Your first example is what I had intended. The filter -- as you constructed it -- was logical and I tried it. Unfortunately, it didn't have an effect.
Of course I re-ran the filter on the target folder and also on "All Messages" just to make sure. But I think that M3 doesn't like to re-filter. I'm wondering if I should report this as a bug or not. What do you think?
-
-
@janrif if you have a similar filter with common domains other can test (this one is too specific to your mails) do a report.
Also, sometimes filters just silently dies. So remove this one and do it from scratch to see if it works. Also, mixing OR, AND, NOT, SUBJECT or FROM can kill a filter or part of it.
Re-run filter will work if the filter is operative. My filters currently are totally dead, after weeks of working status in which they labelled/marked as read all 2015 - 2023 mails (before their death).
-
This is helpful, I didn't know you could use parentheses with filters. Is there any information whether AND or OR has higher priority (without parentheses)? And is NOT implicitly "OR NOT" and "AND NOT"?
-
@lesk I don't think there is a priority. It just follow the string. About NOT... doesn't seems to be very consistent, but in the few tests I did seems to be an AND NOT only.
-
Good to know how these filters can be applied properly; it's a challenge often to sort thru past e-mails.
-
@dhu Agreed! Filter could be a powerful tool but we need to know exactly what they do – it cannot be that a filter accidentally catches mails that it shouldn't. Filters are only useful if 100% accurate, in my view.