@Hadden89 said in Mixing "or" & "not" filters -- not here:

@janrif Filters are still quite glitchy. Didn't manage to blend yet the NOT with FROM and OR. You may try: (from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR from:"Phil H") NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson" Assuming you want to exclude Jan from the other FROM you mentioned.

OR from:apartments OR from:rent OR from:"Jeanne E" OR (from:"Phil H" NOT from:"Jan Rifkinson") If Jan is excluded only with Phil



@Hadden89 Thanks for your reply. Your first example is what I had intended. The filter -- as you constructed it -- was logical and I tried it. Unfortunately, it didn't have an effect.

Of course I re-ran the filter on the target folder and also on "All Messages" just to make sure. But I think that M3 doesn't like to re-filter. I'm wondering if I should report this as a bug or not. What do you think?