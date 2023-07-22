My laptop restarted (windows 10) and now vivaldi won't open at all. I'm most concerned about losing all the open tabs I had. Where are they saved?
-
trisha2766
My laptop restarted (windows 10) and now vivaldi won't open at all. I'm most concerned about losing all the open tabs I had. Where are they saved?
I've never had a problem with vivaldi not opening or losing my open tabs. But now it won't open at all but my biggest concern is that I might lose all the tabs I had open.
I got to appdata/local/vivaldi but is there a way I can get to the open tabs and bookmarks to make sure I have those saved before I figure out how to get vivaldi to open again?
Added: I found the sessions and sessions storage folders. But I have no idea what exactly to do with them or if they are all I need. I do see files with the time early this morning when I did the windows update, so hopefully my data is still there. Just don't know how to get to it or make use of it.
And how do I get it to open? Preferably without losing everything in the process. Never had that problem with it before either.
Don't know how to see what version it is without being able to open it.
Thanks
-
@trisha2766 Well, this is a pickle. It's nearly certain that one of your open tabs is the reason Vivaldi can't start. There is likely something wrong with the way one of the pages open in one of your tabs is badly/erroneously coded. Returning from a dormant state, Vivaldi can't open it and hangs up trying to start.
If this is the case, you can re-name the folders at Users\ (yourusername) \appdata\local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions and \Session Storage.
If that allows Vivaldi to restart, the fault is with a corrupted tab or session. To my knowledge, there is no way at present to detect which tab sabotaged your session.
-
trisha2766
@Ayespy Thanks - unfortunately my laptop is having all sort of other problems now. Just started after that restart/update from windows last night. I guess I need to just restart the whole thing but I'm afraid it won't start back up or something.
Also, the tabs that were open, were hte same ones that have been open for a long time.
-
trisha2766
update: Problem basically solved itself - After I did another restart everything started working ok again.
-
@trisha2766 For the future, a small experiment which could help:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/681564
(is pretty much used by users without issues )
-
LocutusOfBorg
For the future please get in the habit of backing up your default folder every few days so if something goes wrong you don't end up having to rebuild Vivaldi from scratch.
-
@LocutusOfBorg I am having the same problem as @trisha2766 was last summer: I restarted the computer and Vivaldi won't open. If I ever get it open, how do I back up the default folder that you mentioned? Thanks.
-
@RLindaS You have to back up the Default folder BEFORE you get Vivaldi to open. The saved sessions in that folder might not survive various attempts to get the browser open. Unfortunately, it may be a saved session that is preventing the browser from running. So, rename the Default folder and try once again to open Vivaldi. If it opens, it will open in "virgin" state, having created an uncorrupted Default folder to run, but from that status you can start finding out, bit by bit, what about your old profile killed Vivaldi.