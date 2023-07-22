My laptop restarted (windows 10) and now vivaldi won't open at all. I'm most concerned about losing all the open tabs I had. Where are they saved?

I've never had a problem with vivaldi not opening or losing my open tabs. But now it won't open at all but my biggest concern is that I might lose all the tabs I had open.

I got to appdata/local/vivaldi but is there a way I can get to the open tabs and bookmarks to make sure I have those saved before I figure out how to get vivaldi to open again?

Added: I found the sessions and sessions storage folders. But I have no idea what exactly to do with them or if they are all I need. I do see files with the time early this morning when I did the windows update, so hopefully my data is still there. Just don't know how to get to it or make use of it.

And how do I get it to open? Preferably without losing everything in the process. Never had that problem with it before either.

Don't know how to see what version it is without being able to open it.

Thanks