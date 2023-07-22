BUG: Cycling tabs by recent order breaks after repeated use...
Cycling tabs by recent order doesn't work properly--it breaks after repeated use. You can test by setting these custom hotkeys...
F3+SHIFT = Previous Tab (Recent)
F4+SHIFT = Next Tab (Recent)
Then create many new tabs and click/focus them in a certain order. Then use the hotkeys to cycle them based on the recent order and see if it is correct. On first test, it will seem to work fine. But when you repeat the test multiple times by clicking on a new order of tabs, it begins to fail and jumps around to random tabs. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-98961]
Hi,
Ask about your Report Status to either update or close the Topic.
Thx