Auto-hibernate workspace on leaving
When switching to a different workspace, the previous one is automatically hibernated.
PROBLEM: I have several workspaces, each with numerous tabs. I'd like to hibernate them when I've finished using them. To do so takes several steps after switching workspaces:
- re-open the workspace dropdown menu
- right-click on the workspace I just left
- select Hibernate Workspace
SOLUTION: An option to have workspaces automatically hibernate when the user switches to another workspace.
I'd say even better if this is time based, so after leaving the workspace for f.e. 1 hour. That way it doesn't immediately hibernates everything when you do a quick switch.
mib2berlin
@MikeTFB @mvanespen
I voted for the request, as workaround you can add a shortcut to hibernate all inactive workspaces.
Settings > Keyboard > Workspaces
Cheers, mib
Aaron Translator
Maybe we should add an option in the settings
@mvanespen I like both of these suggestions (and the workaround).
I would suggest maybe using settings? If someone wants to automatically hibernate all inactive workspaces, let them set how many minutes before the auto-hibernate kicks in.
Default = 0 No auto-hibernate.
0 = auto-hibernate all workspaces in X minutes
Oops, I missed the settings suggestion already made.
Oops, some kind of auto-formatting kicked in mangled second part of suggestion:
Any setting value greater than 0 triggers auto-hibernate in X minutes.
warniorjames Banned
