When switching to a different workspace, the previous one is automatically hibernated.

PROBLEM: I have several workspaces, each with numerous tabs. I'd like to hibernate them when I've finished using them. To do so takes several steps after switching workspaces:

re-open the workspace dropdown menu

right-click on the workspace I just left

select Hibernate Workspace

SOLUTION: An option to have workspaces automatically hibernate when the user switches to another workspace.