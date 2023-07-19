drag-n-drop tab to another workspace
I like workspaces feature but feels it lacks possibility to:
select tabs -> drag-n-drop them on workspace (which opens list of workspaces and you can leave them in any workspace)
Pesala Ambassador
@yu8ry Use the Windows Panel.
@yu8ry this would be great, I've tried doing this just assuming it would work but nah. Quick search got me here
Pesala Ambassador
@GTStevenson Have you tried using the Windows Panel?
barbudo2005
@Pesala aaaah thank you! This works!
@barbudo2005 was hoping for a drag and drop option
the Window Panel as suggested by @Pesala works perfectly
barbudo2005
It is always good to have the option of 2 paths available to reach the same destination, lest the right hemisphere acts instead of the left or vice versa..