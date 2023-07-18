We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Google Search Black Screen
|PT-BR| Tento realizar uma pesquisa através do google e a tela fica preta em alguns segundos
|ENG| I try to perform a search through google and the screen goes black in a few seconds
Video- https://youtu.be/NDLHuimjm48
@samuellobo16 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
|PT-BR| Olá, eu realizei os procedimentos do link e consegui resolver o problema por um tempo, porém ele voltou e mesmo realizando estes passos não consigo mais resolve-lo
|ENG| Hello, I carried out the procedures in the link and managed to solve the problem for a while, but it came back and even following these steps I can no longer solve it.
mib2berlin
@samuellobo16
Hi, no issues here with Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54.
Please add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
|PT-BR| Já re-instalei o navedor porém o erro continua, mesmo na aba privada e na janela de visitante
|ENG| I have already reinstalled the browser but the error continues, even in the private tab and in the guest window