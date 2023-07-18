YouTube can't hear any sound...
when I open a YouTube video, I suddenly noticed that I couldn't hear any sound of the video. However, the YouTube Music can still work normally...
@titus2 Hi, you posted this in the wrong category. What's your OS?
Have you muted the YouTube tab for instance?
Check Settings > Tabs > Mute Tab Audio
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/#Muting_Tabs
@Pathduck yep, you're right, I muted it... Thank you so much!!!
@titus2 You didn't answer my question.
I moved this to Windows because it looks like you're using Windows.
Please mark the topic as Solved if it answered your question.
Tip! To mark a topic as solved:
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the option Ask As Question:
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dots menu of the post that resolves the question:
- Select the option Mark This Post As The Correct Answer:
Thank you for making it easier for others to find a good solution
@Pathduck my first question, it's already can't to edit to be a solved question now... sorry...
DoctorG Ambassador
@titus2 Users need some reputation points to be able to edit their thread/post.
I hope after my vote for you, you could edit.
@DoctorG Thank you very much!!!!!!
I can't get this to work. I can do the first part, which marks the thread as "Unsolved" by the title, but when I relaunch the thread, Edit the opening post, click on the down arrow next to Submit, it still says "Ask as question," not "Mark This Post As The Correct Answer." What is the current way to mark a thread as "answered"?
Never mind. Mis-read the instructions. Yet again...