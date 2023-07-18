@Pesala said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:

They are presumably still paying $8 a month to maintain a presence.

I highly doubt that... It is a little bit of a known fact that Twitter reinstated the blue checkmark for top accounts - particularly accounts with more than 1 million followers. Musk even went on record to say that he paid for the Twitter Blue of certain accounts.[1][2]

And let's also not forget that Twitter began by making it harder to differentiate legacy from paid verified accounts, that trend does not seem to have slowed down at all.

Before, inspecting the legacy verified accounts would say: "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable."

Then it said: "This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."

As of today, all blue checkmarks simply say this:

At this point, the blue checkmark is meaningless. How can anyone possibly know if all legacy verified accounts are truly gone now. Some were given the verified mark for being top accounts, others are were given the checkmark because Musk personally paid for their Twitter Blue subscriptions...

As far as I'm concerned, the accounts that claimed to not be paying for Twitter Blue on the 23rd of April are still not paying for it.

@Pesala said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:

Verified accounts, by definition, cannot be overtaken by impersonators.

This has nothing to do with what I said; if NPR had deleted their Twitter account, their username would become available for anyone else to take again. This is stated in Twitter's own help page for deactivating or deleting your account.