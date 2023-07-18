Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?
Svenja Vivaldi Team
With several social media networks around, how does the Vivaldi browser help you connect with them easily? Let’s find out how to view your go-to sites concurrently with other open tabs.
@Svenja said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
Why sidebar matter?
The real question is why this sidebar works slower than the rest of the browser, so it's killing its purpose by itself https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86676/poor-performance-in-the-left-panel
@mattbergman It has nothing to do with liking or not liking Musk. It had everything to do with policy changes at Twitter which made it a less-safe environment, and highlighted the need for an alternative.
@Ayespy I regard this as misinformation. Twitter is not an unsafe environment. I just composed a tweet using the word “douchebags” (in reference to those who abuse their wives or children) and Twitter advised me against using that word.
@Pesala Hate speech in Twitter has more than doubled since Musk took over. The service has labeled the most trustworthy and non-profit media sources in the US as "government-funded media" (initially "state-affiliated" media" - the same term it uses for propaganda outlets in Russia, China and other autocratic countries.) NPR and PBS, the targets of the change (which receive less than 2% of their funding from government grants), stopped using Twitter as a result - as have nearly half Twitter's advertisers, finding the platform "unsafe." Content moderation staff has been cut to the bone, extremist and anti-semitic content has flourished, Etc., Etc., etc.
Safe or unsafe is a subjective judgment. In the judgment of Vivaldi, Twitter became less-safe. YMMV.
@Ayespy said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
NPR, the target of the change (which receives less than 2% of its funding from a government grant), left Twitter as a result
NPR is still on Twitter, and still has a Blue Checkmark.
I heard that the advertisers who left were community noted for misleading statements in their ads. A business model that is part subscription-based makes a platform less susceptible to financial pressure from advertisers, which is a thorn in the side of mainstream media. Clearly, advertisers are less likely to keep paying for ads on a platform where their claims will be challenged.
Less censorship needs fewer staff. That other government funded media organisation, the BBC, is still there too.
Where is the extremist and anti-Semitic content of which you speak? I think your misinformation is out of date.
@Pesala You conflate moderation & censorship? Oh wait, I forgot you invested in Musk's businesses… Something you're careful not to mention btw. Censorship?
You conflate moderation & censorship? Oh wait, I forgot you invested in Musk's businesses… Something you're careful not to mention btw. Censorship?
I have no investment in Twitter, just TSLA, which is all about the transition to clean energy and transport.
You have obviously not even looked at the Twitter Files, released after Musk's purchase of Twitter, showing the censorship that went on before, and people did not even know that it was going on or why.
“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” ― George Orwell
@Pesala NPR and PBS definitely stopped using the platform. They have not resumed posting although their accounts have not been removed.
It's of little consequence to me, as I don't use and have never used Twitter.
Vivaldi still maintains a presence there, but they also have one on Mastodon, as well.
@Ayespy said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
@Pesala NPR definitely left. I was unaware they had returned.
Except they haven't returned; they simply never deleted their account (a likely reason for this is so that the username is not overtaken by an impersonator). Their last post continues to be from the 12th of April, when they announced they would leave Twitter and where else they could be found.
Even their home page doesn't link to their Twitter account any more, and hasn't done so since the 12th of April. Here is their home page on the 11th, the 12th, and as of writing this post:
Pesala Ambassador
@AltCode Verified accounts, by definition, cannot be overtaken by impersonators. They are presumably still paying $8 a month to maintain a presence.
I am not familiar with NPR, but they seem to be peddlers of conspiracy theories. They would not be able to get away with their nonsense on Twitter now, when there are Community Notes to contradict false narratives and out-of-context quotes.
@Pesala said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
They are presumably still paying $8 a month to maintain a presence.
I highly doubt that... It is a little bit of a known fact that Twitter reinstated the blue checkmark for top accounts - particularly accounts with more than 1 million followers. Musk even went on record to say that he paid for the Twitter Blue of certain accounts.[1][2]
And let's also not forget that Twitter began by making it harder to differentiate legacy from paid verified accounts, that trend does not seem to have slowed down at all.
Before, inspecting the legacy verified accounts would say: "This is a legacy verified account. It may or may not be notable."
Then it said: "This account is verified because it’s subscribed to Twitter Blue or is a legacy verified account."
As of today, all blue checkmarks simply say this:
At this point, the blue checkmark is meaningless. How can anyone possibly know if all legacy verified accounts are truly gone now. Some were given the verified mark for being top accounts, others are were given the checkmark because Musk personally paid for their Twitter Blue subscriptions...
As far as I'm concerned, the accounts that claimed to not be paying for Twitter Blue on the 23rd of April are still not paying for it.
@Pesala said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
Verified accounts, by definition, cannot be overtaken by impersonators.
This has nothing to do with what I said; if NPR had deleted their Twitter account, their username would become available for anyone else to take again. This is stated in Twitter's own help page for deactivating or deleting your account.
Pesala Ambassador
@AltCode Yes, anyone could use the name, but how would they obtain a blue tick for a verified account? Deceptive Identities.
Twitter seems to be following policies that are transparent and fair, without restricting the expression of minority views that may offend someone.
Free speech is allowed, provided it does not violate the law. Whether speech violates the law in different jurisdictions is something that needs to be tested.
LocutusOfBorg
LocutusOfBorg
@pesala: NPR is one of the foremost Neutral sources for news on the internet. It is like BBC or public broadcasting. I have never seen them "peddle" conspiracy theories. They may discuss them but that's totally different from peddling in which case, they are trying to convince the reader to accept their POV. Can you provide an example of NPR peddling a conspiracy theory? TIA
@Pesala said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
I am not familiar with NPR, but they seem to be peddlers of conspiracy theories.
This would be the opposite of the truth.
@janrif If they are not peddling conspiracy theories, then they have nothing to fear from being present on Twitter. As Rowan Atkinson noted, the best defence is more speech, not censorship and suppression with threats.
Running away when criticised is not the way to deal with it.
The BBC get tons of criticism for their lack of objectivity on their own HYS (Have Your Say) topics. The BBC are not unbiased, and I am sure that NPR are not either. The BBC lost a lot of credibility after the Jimmy Saville scandal, and is still not trusted blindly by intelligent people.
They just got miffed because of the (later removed) Government sponsored media label, and ran away instead of defending themselves.
@Pesala said in Why does this Twitter alternative in your browser’s sidebar matter?:
@janrif If they are not peddling conspiracy theories, then they have nothing to fear from being present on Twitter.
If they were peddling in conspiracies then they'd be one of the most promoted accounts on Twitter.
The reason why particular thought leaders dislike sources like NPR is precisely because they are willing to call out the grifters that promote conspiracy theories and the culture wars under the guise of free speech.