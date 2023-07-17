We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Quick start shortcut on the home screen
Is it possible to place a shortcut to any website on the home screen? Identical to the "add to homescreen" feature in Android?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @dive26! Sorry for the late reply.
Unfortunately, it's not possible to add shortcuts to Polestar's home screen.