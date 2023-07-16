Force Start-up
Hello,
Every time I download or upload something and sometimes when i open Vivaldi, I receive a message in front of my screen.
How can I solve this without re-installing Vivaldi?
@Giuseppe97
Hi, this is a bug with PWA and Vivaldi.
Some user help to disable background apps.
Open chrome://settings/system and disable it.
This is reported to the Vivaldi bug tracker as VB-98860 Please wait popup.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks for answering.
I disabled background apps, but it still appears.
It appears right in the middle of the screen and it stays over any other page, so the majority of cases i have to click "force startup".
@Giuseppe97
I am not sure if you have to recreate the PWA.
You have to wait until the developer fix the bug, this setting help only some user.
It seems to be the order in which you start Vivaldi or the PWA.
I only report the bug, I don´t use PWA and I am not familiar with it.
Cheers, mib
Who is the developer? Is there any timeline?
@Giuseppe97
I meant the Vivaldi developer team.
There is no time line for fixing bugs, there are thousands other bugs to fix.
@mib2berlin, I reported the bug.
@Giuseppe97
What do you mean?
The bug is reported from me: VB-98860
I know this is a year-old post but it seems to be getting worse on mine. I wonder if this was actually fixed?
I too, whenever I download the pop-up appears. For now I tried disabling background apps and will wait and see what happens. But for context I do not have any PWA installed. Viewing vivaldi://apps it's only the Vivaldi icon.
@Xypher
Hi, I can only say the bug VB-98860 I reported was fixed 14/Jul/23.
I am not aware of any new report lately.
Cheers, mib