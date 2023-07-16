Hello! I've been having some trouble with removing the 1px line between the address bar and the bookmarks bar. I figured out how to actually hide the bar with @nomadic's code from their Tabs Below Address Bar and Bookmark Bar project.

.address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar { border-bottom: unset; }

However, a 1px spacing is still present between these two bars. Is there any css mod that is able to remove this 1px spacing, like by moving the bookmarks bar up 1px, or something similar? I've only ever really programed with Java, so css is pretty new to me. Thanks in advance for the help!

(btw I know this is a very niche, OCD problem, but I like having everything organized and pixel perfect; Maybe I actually do have OCD, if I'm going to these extremes, who knows?)