We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Remove 1 Pixel Spacing After Hiding Line Beneath Address Bar
-
Hello! I've been having some trouble with removing the 1px line between the address bar and the bookmarks bar. I figured out how to actually hide the bar with @nomadic's code from their Tabs Below Address Bar and Bookmark Bar project.
.address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar { border-bottom: unset; }
However, a 1px spacing is still present between these two bars. Is there any css mod that is able to remove this 1px spacing, like by moving the bookmarks bar up 1px, or something similar? I've only ever really programed with Java, so css is pretty new to me. Thanks in advance for the help!
(btw I know this is a very niche, OCD problem, but I like having everything organized and pixel perfect; Maybe I actually do have OCD, if I'm going to these extremes, who knows?)
-
@Patskoue You could try this:
.address-top .mainbar > .toolbar-mainbar { border-bottom: unset; height: 34px; }
By default, the height is set to
35px, but that includes the bottom border of
1px. When you hide the bottom border, everything inside the address bar stretches a bit taller to fill the extra space. Setting the height to
34pxshould fix the stretching.
-
@nomadic Works like a charm; Thank you so much!
-
computerli
I also create a quick video explaining how to do it for who does not how to do it, please excuse me for the noise on the background https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BZdoJRg7ZGc
-
@computerli Hi, good to have a video, but your very convoluted way of doing it is outdated by several years. You don't edit common.css any more and it does not get reset on every update.
Please see:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
I suggest reshooting that video with this method instead and deleting the old one.
-
computerli
@Pathduck Yeah, I am sorry but I am pretty new on that , but I will redo it as soon as I check the new way, thank you!!!