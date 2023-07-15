Actually I think this feature is broken in Vivaldi at the moment, and it was broken in 6.0 from what I can tell going back in the versions. It works as expected in 5.7.

A quick test is just going to a domain that listens on both http and https but does not do a redirect itself.

Examples:

http://example.com

http://interlex.it

http://techenclave.com

http://relaxedserenebrightspell.neverssl.com/online/

http://httpforever.com (will warn if setting works as cert is invalid)

You would expect pasting those urls into the address bar or just typing the domain with the setting enabled, it would redirect to the https page, but it does not. It does toggle the setting at chrome://settings/security so it's not as simple as that.

Seems to work as expected in Chromium 114 so it can't be a Chromium/upstream issue.

Interestingly, in DevTools, even in Chrome/Chromium, it still shows a request to http:// and weirdly after the https:// request but that's probably some Devtools/Chromium quirk, there's no actual request going out on port 80... it shows as Other/Pending.

I'll try to pester some devs, as I'm not sure if I'm misunderstanding something, but it looks broken to me.