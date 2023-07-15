I have a window with around 700 tabs and 5 workspaces.

I created a new empty window (2nd window).

Accessing the Vivaldi Menu by clicking the 'V' and scrolling down or up the menu will cause Vivaldi to crash.

But if I close the 2nd window, this crash will not occur. I disabled all my extensions and the issue persists.

A new Default profile does not have this issue hmm..

Should I file a bug report for this? Anyone facing this niche issue haha, thanks all

Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Windows 11