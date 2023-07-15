Crash when I access Menu with >1 window
-
I have a window with around 700 tabs and 5 workspaces.
I created a new empty window (2nd window).
Accessing the Vivaldi Menu by clicking the 'V' and scrolling down or up the menu will cause Vivaldi to crash.
But if I close the 2nd window, this crash will not occur. I disabled all my extensions and the issue persists.
A new Default profile does not have this issue hmm..
Should I file a bug report for this? Anyone facing this niche issue haha, thanks all
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 11
-
@Bludenbuz
Hi, if Vivaldi create a crash log you can report it.
I guess no developer want to test this, it would take a hour to open 700 tabs.
Are you may run out of memory?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Cheers, mib
-
@Bludenbuz
OK, cant resist and open 600 tabs in 6 workspaces, I have 16 GB Ram and the system is unusable.
But I cant get Vivaldi to crash, I even open two new windows and scroll through the Vivaldi menu.
Anyway, if you have a .dmp file (Crash Log) you can report it.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks a lot for the testing ^^
I have just submitted a crash report to Vivaldi. Let's see what happens
Oh, it should not be a memory issue. I closed and reopened Vivaldi, so most tabs are still 'sleeping', but the issue still occurred.
-
@Bludenbuz
OK, please add the bug number VB- here to follow up the process.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
VB-98870 "Browser crash when scrolling Vivaldi Menu with >1 window open"
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Uh, i tried to open so much tabs and had no fun to wait so long, i have 16 MB RAM, but Vivaldi 6.1 got unresponsive.
Not willing to test again.
-
@Bludenbuz
This bug since version 5.7
I wrote about it, everyone just laughed. No one is going to fix this.
Downgrade back to version 5.6 or switch to another browser.
-
@dfhgdtj
Hi, did you report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker?
The developer now have a report with a crash log file, no need to open 700 tabs to test this.
Only 2-3% of all Vivaldi user open more than 500 tabs, it´s an absolute unique setup.
Keep an eye of VB-98870 in the change logs, if they fix it you can update.
Cheers, mib
-
This Problem still exists, Vivaldi crashes with many tabs (though many are in sleep mode), when you open the "Vivaldi Menu" and hover over the buttons Window/Help/Settings.
Maybe related:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87765/vivaldi-has-become-unstable-with-frequent-crashes/20