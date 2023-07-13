We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
The service menu opens and closes themselves
-
I got a bug when I open service tabs, but they keep closing and opening, and I can't use them. So I don't click at these panels; they do it themselves.
Video of the bug https://youtu.be/igD1D3XJOk8
6.1.3035.111 (Stable channel) (arm64)
MacOS 13.4 (22F66)
-
Is your mouse dirty at all?
-
@Chas4 I don't have a mouse — it's the touchpad of the MacBook. This kind of behaviour has happened only in Vivaldi service tabs.
-
It's still happening.