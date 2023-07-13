We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Speed Dial reordering issue
stilgarwolf
I cannot reorder speed dial items with mouse: any attemp to drag an item fails and results in (random?) changes in initial order. Sometimes draged items are moved outside speed dial.
I'm using Vivaldi snapshot on Debian unstable, KDE.
Is anybody facing that or just me?
@stilgarwolf said in Speed Dial reordering issue:
Is anybody facing that or just me?
Just you, otherwise there would be such a thread alreadylooks like there is a bug afterall
@stilgarwolf
Hi, user report this from time to time, test this with the usual things:
Disable hardware acceleration
Test in a guest profile
If this not help it is may one of the reasons @npro mention.
I bet it is an extension not working correctly after an update of Vivaldi and/or the extension.
Cheers, mib
stilgarwolf
I tested in all profiles, with and without extensions, but even with an empty .config/vivaldi-snapshot folder the issue is here.
First time I encountered it more than a month ago, but I waited several updates before posting here.
Disable any browser extensions or plugins that might interfere with the speed dial functionality.
Windows 10, clean profile...
Have you reported this to the tracker?
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
I can't find any existing reports that seem to mention it.
Make sure when reporting to write step-by-step guide how to reproduce in a clean profile.
I found existing issue:
VB-98754 - Vivaldi messes up the web pages when I try to organize Speed Dial
I think I can reproduce this quite easily here on Win10 as well.
Just dragging stuff around causes dials to shift.
This is also seen reflected in the Bookmarks Panel when sorting = Manual.
Made a short video: https://ttm.sh/BJy.mp4
@mib2berlin Well the OP is on Linux.
This is not a clean profile, you add 10 speed dials.
True, criteria for reporting a bug is testing in a clean profile. But if the steps are outlined or it's clear that the only change is adding some more bookmarks for testing, it's acceptable of course.
Also, it can be reproduced with the default SD of 7-8 bookmarks as well.
But of course, there could be some factors involved, like:
- DPI Scaling (only Windows?)
- Size of SD thumbnails?
- The way stuff is dragged, diagonally etc?
@Pathduck
I can not reproduce it on Windows 11 either, 26 speed dials including 6 folders.
I use some customized ones.
Anyway, the bug report is confirmed and a developer can check this.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
Ugly bug. On 6.1 Stable, 6.2 Snapshot and internal Soprano.
Never saw this as i have not mich bookmarks in my SpeedDials.
-
@mib2berlin said in Speed Dial reordering issue:
This is not a clean profile, you add 10 speed dials.
Does the number change anything?
I have 26, including some folders.
Clean profile, no settings, everything by default, pictures are assigned in the speeddial - here they are: https://www.upload.ee/files/15442359/cf.7z.html
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pathduck said in Speed Dial reordering issue:
I found existing issue:
VB-98754 - Vivaldi messes up the web pages when I try to organize Speed Dial
I added a comment internally for latest 6.2.
-
@Capushon
Hi again, this was a joke, I open the bug report and saw the speed dials.
Cheers, mib
stilgarwolf
The issue is still here, on 6.4.3152.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit), Linux.
My speed dial has 52 folders. Moving one folder to the end results in moving first folder to the end instead and other folders shuffled. Moving the last folder to first location is no longer possible.
I had to disable Sync to recover the bookmarks and to protect my other computers.
-
Yes, the problem is not solved.
@stilgarwolf @Capushon you can ask about the status of the bug report: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
DoctorG Ambassador
Issue still existing in 6.4.3152.3
I updated bug report
VB-98754 - Vivaldi messes up the web pages when I try to organize Speed Dial - confirmed, no dev assigned