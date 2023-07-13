I have used vivaldi for years on my home pc and at work. I recently got a new work laptop and I installed vivaldi but it kept crashing. It would crash when dragging and dropping any tabs or bookmarks or even when right clicking to customize. Also failed to open a lot of the time and would see the windows application log errors about the gdi.exe being the faulting module. I reported this to my IT (I also work in IT) department who does the builds but I was looking in to this issue and found a number of posts this past month related to Vivaldi crashing.

Like I said I have used vivaldi for several years and not once has it ever crashed at work or at home the entire time, so I think something is wrong. Sorry I don't have the laptop now so can't get logs or version or anything but installed the 64 version from the website today. I tried installing it as user mode in appdata and also using my local admin account for all users and both had same issue.

My home pc running 6.1.3035.111 does not have the issue.

Now my work laptop is a dell with intel graphics drivers and I know the gdi is related to graphics module. So could be related, I didn't disable or enable hardware acceleration if that is on by default? As it was a new profile.