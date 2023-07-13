Crashing with GDI.exe fault - never crashed before
-
I have used vivaldi for years on my home pc and at work. I recently got a new work laptop and I installed vivaldi but it kept crashing. It would crash when dragging and dropping any tabs or bookmarks or even when right clicking to customize. Also failed to open a lot of the time and would see the windows application log errors about the gdi.exe being the faulting module. I reported this to my IT (I also work in IT) department who does the builds but I was looking in to this issue and found a number of posts this past month related to Vivaldi crashing.
Like I said I have used vivaldi for several years and not once has it ever crashed at work or at home the entire time, so I think something is wrong. Sorry I don't have the laptop now so can't get logs or version or anything but installed the 64 version from the website today. I tried installing it as user mode in appdata and also using my local admin account for all users and both had same issue.
My home pc running 6.1.3035.111 does not have the issue.
Now my work laptop is a dell with intel graphics drivers and I know the gdi is related to graphics module. So could be related, I didn't disable or enable hardware acceleration if that is on by default? As it was a new profile.
-
mib2berlin
@simonvr
Hi and yes, hardware acceleration is enabled by default.
You can catch (all) GPU issues with disable it.
I have no issues with UHD 620 but it is a old GPU, once I disable HWA and forget it, never notice it.
If you don´t need 8K video streaming or 3D render in your browser simply switch it off.
You can check again with Vivaldi 6.2 or if the Intel driver gets an update.
Cheers, mib
-
It was a dell 7440 i7
I have asked for a rebuild, so will test again next week and provide an update after turning off HWA
-
I got the new build laptop and the problem is there, I tried version back to latest v5 and still same issue. It was running 22h1. I did some googling and it seems people had issues with GDI in even chrome on new builds last few months.
I suspect Microsoft is breaking this on purpose on enterprise hardware. It works briefly using admin credentials but then I even gave myself local admin rights and it had the same issue. I tried launching it with --disable-gpu and same issue. I managed to launch once or twice and confirmed option was disabled in the options.
-
Few other options I thought of.
Issue with latest Intel graphics for laptops
Issue with latest build windows build (my home pc is already on 22h2 and no issues)
If my work IT wanted to disable the application they could easily do that and would also inform me that I shouldn't be using it.
-
mib2berlin
@simonvr
Hi, I fear I have no further ideas how to solve this.
I guess you cant install the Intel driver instead of the Windows version on a company device.
You can try the hardcore --disable-vivaldi switch.
This open pure Chromium without the Vivaldi code on top to check if it is a Chromium issue.
But this will not help to fix it if it is a Vivaldi issue.
-
Tried the latest version no change
-
Tried the latest version still crashing with GDI fault.
-
I am happy to confirm that has all of a sudden started working again. I am now using Vivaldi at work once again
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@simonvr Fine. Enjoy Vivaldi again.