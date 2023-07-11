PDF could use some tweaks.
-
I have a few questions about the internal PDF viewer.
First of all, I'm happy to see the notes panel. If there's one thing I dislike about
windows11(there's really about 1,000,000), it's the lack of a good desktop notebook.
But when I try to save notes from PDF, the drag and drop feature does not work as it does elsewhere, and the web capture function will only take a page snapshot, not selected text.
Also, is I hoped there would be more tools in PDF viewer, tools like a text-highlighter.
Does this exist, and if not, is there any plans to add it?
Btw, if possible, a page marker would be great. You know, so you can pick up long docs where you left. Thanks!
-
mib2berlin
@MrBreeze
Hi, the PDF viewer is developed by the Chromium team not Vivaldi.
So no new features from the Vivaldi team.
I am not sure if drag and drop is supported but I can check in Chromium.
Please share a link to a PDF file, we need the same source to test this.
Cheers, mib
-
Pesala Ambassador
@MrBreeze Vote for some of the related feature requests.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
tokyojerry
@mib2berlin I also would love to see some sort of text highlighting capability not only in PDFs but also in text on visited article pages which then can be saved to pdf. This takes time when you function is something sore we missing and won't browsers, apparently in Vivaldi as well.
-
mib2berlin
@tokyojerry
Hi, the reason why this will not change is the same today.
The Chromium developers create and maintain the PDF viewer in Vivaldi, the Vivaldi developer cant/want do this.
Microsoft can hire more developer for the PDF viewer/editor than the Vivaldi team have for the whole browser, just guessing about the numbers.
I am sorry to say this but if you have to work with PDF files a lot use a corresponding tool, not a browser.
Cheers, mib
-
tokyojerry
@mib2berlin Hi. Thanks much for your feedback. It's not so much I work in PDF files, but when I read articles I want to be able to highlight words or phrases within an article, and subsequently save ( 'print to PDF') that article to my Reference Library database with the highlights for future reference. The closest extension I found that can provide such a function is called, 'Reader View'. ( https://tinyurl.com/27b7uhdr ) This can not only highlight text elements but also edit, format, remove elements, add notes, and then save the resulting edits to HTML with embedded clickable links, highlights, and text retained. I can also opt to 'print to PDF' if I want to save the resulting file as PDF but I usually choose HTML as it is a much smaller file size, while maintaining clickable links, and highlights. I was hoping Chrome or Vivaldi might support a highlight function natively but apparently, this will not ever become the case. Cheers.