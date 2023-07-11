@mib2berlin Hi. Thanks much for your feedback. It's not so much I work in PDF files, but when I read articles I want to be able to highlight words or phrases within an article, and subsequently save ( 'print to PDF') that article to my Reference Library database with the highlights for future reference. The closest extension I found that can provide such a function is called, 'Reader View'. ( https://tinyurl.com/27b7uhdr ) This can not only highlight text elements but also edit, format, remove elements, add notes, and then save the resulting edits to HTML with embedded clickable links, highlights, and text retained. I can also opt to 'print to PDF' if I want to save the resulting file as PDF but I usually choose HTML as it is a much smaller file size, while maintaining clickable links, and highlights. I was hoping Chrome or Vivaldi might support a highlight function natively but apparently, this will not ever become the case. Cheers.