I have a similar issue like described here https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77333/duplicated-search-engines-and-address-bar-search-not-working?_=1688910722685
I can't customize, modify or remove search engines.
On my Mac Vivaldi, there were only 2 ecosia entries, but even after removing them and syncing with vivaldy sync, I still got plenty ecosia entries on android.
I'm not sure how to resolve this, any ideas?
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@cukabeka The search engines are synchronized from the PC with the Android Vivaldi. That is, you can delete the duplicate search engines from your PC Vivaldi and this change will be synchronized with your Android Vivaldi.
Slownicofish
Have this problem too. The google one does not seem to work correctly. Everytime I customize it on PC to add suggestions and sync it to android I always get a duplicated one but the suggestions won't work on android
I got a little more of them! My synchronized pc browser on the lower pic. How can i delete them!?
mib2berlin
@manki
Strange error, I have exactly the same on desktop and mobile.
Do you use the DDG extension? This make many problems in Vivaldi.
@mib2berlin No, i don't use it.
Hi,
You can Clean up from Vivaldi, from Chromium and from the File itself.
Chromium has some defaults that needs to be revised.
Look at
chrome://settings
Also at
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82460/guide-search-engines-edit-bckp
You can first, play with a clean profile.
See there the default searches
Then, replace the webdata file with yours with the Dups
Clean and see what happens,
Then replace the one on the working profile.