Speed Dial for Open Tabs
Pesala Ambassador
Users who open lots of tabs often then have difficulty finding the one that they want. PDF-XChange Viewer had a feature for quickly finding one document when working with multiple open documents.
- Click on the Tile Icon at top left to reveal a Speed Dial for all open documents.
- Scroll if necessary to find the desired document
- Click the thumbnail to open the desired tab
- Each thumbnail displays the current zoom level and page position of the open document. The background of the “Speed Dial” displays the current active document.
- Compared to scrolling through dozens of tabs, or searching a list of names, this is way more efficient.
@Pesala you need not look to PDF readers to find this kind of tab display. https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-browse/android-tabs/#Tab_Switcher
@WildEnte they're specifically asking for a desktop implementation, you linked to the mobile version.
Excellent suggestion, by the way!
Pesala Ambassador
@WildEnte I haven’t Got a Mobile.
For the tab hoarders, allowing to drill down by content (keywords, created range etc., image example below is the document mgmt tool paperless-ngx) might be good in such a view. If you include closed tabs too, then it's "just" another way to show the history.