Complete freeze on opening cookies list
Anyone else seeing Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22 freeze completely after going to Privacy and clicking [Show Saved Cookies]? There's no more GUI response after that, all I can do is kill it. I have no way of deleting a specific website's cookies now. (Tried disabling all my extensions but it still freezes.)
LE:
OK, I got it done via chrome://settings -> vivaldi://settings/content a.k.a. the Privacy section of the Chromium settings "special page", but still... pretty ugly behavior trying to do this through the GUI and getting the whole thing in some unusable state.
@abm0 Never happened to me. How many cookies did you approximately amass?
@luetage "Vivaldi currently stores 3148 cookie entries from 1133 domains", if the GUI section is getting this accurately.
@abm0 It’s not that much, but is it necessary? Most of these don’t serve you for login purposes, but track you. You can whitelist useful domains in the Chrome settings and in Vivaldi privacy set cookies to »session only.«
@luetage For some reason I thought Vivaldi was already taking care to not allow cookie-based tracking to happen, maybe I was wrong. But anyway, what does this have to do with the GUI freezing when I open the cookies list?
@abm0 This shouldn’t happen. If you can post exact steps how to reproduce it from a fresh profile, please share them.
DoctorG Ambassador
Older browser? Browser downgrade? Broken cookie database? Very large Cookies file in profile folder? Security or privacy extension causing freezes?
Who knows.
@abm0 said in Complete freeze on opening cookies list:
Anyone else seeing Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22 freeze completely after going to Privacy and clicking [Show Saved Cookies]?
I and other people have seen it here (no solution though): https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/81385/unresponsive-when-trying-to-show-saved-cookies/11