Anyone else seeing Vivaldi 6.0.2979.22 freeze completely after going to Privacy and clicking [Show Saved Cookies]? There's no more GUI response after that, all I can do is kill it. I have no way of deleting a specific website's cookies now. (Tried disabling all my extensions but it still freezes.)

LE:

OK, I got it done via chrome://settings -> vivaldi://settings/content a.k.a. the Privacy section of the Chromium settings "special page", but still... pretty ugly behavior trying to do this through the GUI and getting the whole thing in some unusable state.