Now that we have customizable drop down menu category prioritization, please increase efficiency a step further by adding an option to let us press the TAB key to jump between categories in the address drop down menu, selecting the first item of a category. And pressing SHIFT+TAB should do that in reverse order, but still selecting the first item of a category. So we can combine using that with the arrow keys to navigate the menu more efficiently using the keyboard, without needing to use the mouse.
[bug reported VB-98726]
