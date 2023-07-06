Tips for sites interested in privacy and security
Hello,
I'm going to share with you a few websites and YouTube channels that have helped me educate myself on privacy and security.
Techlore
Web
Youtube channel
Twitter
Naomi Brockwell: NBTV
Youtube channel
Twitter
Odysee
All Things Secured
Youtube channel
Twitter
David Bombal
Web
Youtube Channel
Twitter
Sun Knudsen
Web
Youtube channel
Twitter
Privacy blog
Web
Privacy guides
Web
About Privacy
Web
This is kind of my master list where I get my information from.
Do you have any tips of your own?
Nice list, very helpful, thanks!
electronvolt
Thanks a bunch, here is a little bump!