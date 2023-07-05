I have a feature request. Problem is that in stacked tab which contains for example 3 tabs it always go to the left tab when close tab. So if I'm middle tab it goes left and first tab and not to the right. Furthermore if in this example if you close first tab it doesn't go right but left for example another stacked tab group or tab. For example when have multiple news or shopping products I want start first stacked tab and close tab and go right and close tab and so on until whole stacked tab group is readed. So my feature request is option to adjust in settings that when close tab it goes right not left in next tab. This feature is in desktop version: settings close tab activation > active Right in Tab order.