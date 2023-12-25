3 problems with NOTES
Solved . Perhaps it has to do with Android itself. Sometimes it can work slowly.
This screen from Android 10.
I don't understand who chose it -- either the Vivaldi developers, or Android in new versions.
Vivaldi shows the full width of the Note.
That's exactly how it's always been. With the release of new versions of Android, design nightmares began.
Please, return this on all Android versions. Test on a large tree of Notes, if their number is at least more than 100 Notes.
Design refinements with reduced width simply do not allow you to see the entire content of the Note, when it is larger than 2-3 screens.
Solved. To create a Folder for a Note, you must first create a Note (or copy an existing one) and move a new (existing) Note ... in this time you may create a New Folder.
It's a very strange logic, I've never seen it anywhere.
In Vivaldi, there are 2 buttons in the Express Panel: A New Bookmark and a New Folder. Do the same in the Notes.
