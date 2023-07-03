Too many crashes !
quicksand4627 Ambassador
Today Vivaldi for Android crashed almost 200+ times. The more I use the more it crashes.
Specially when I open tabs in Background or have multiple tabs open.
I'm super frustrated and thinking about taking a break from Vivaldi Mobile (I'm pretty sure I won't do that )..
Version : Vivaldi Browser 6.1.3035.110
OS: Android 11
Sites that crashes often:
- Proton Login Page : https://account.proton.me/login
- Soapbox : https://fe.soapbox.pub/ (Can't open in Bg)
- Piped : Piped.video (I think it's related to caching. When there is a change in that website Vivaldi crashes 3-4 times before successfully loading)
- Aljazeera: https://www.aljazeera.com/ (Can't open in bg)
- You.com (When I have multiple tabs open and having some network issues)
TIA.
KumarArnim1
@quicksand4627 Yess I have noticed it happening with me too. Ever since Vivaldi updated to its 6.x versions, things haven't been the same for me. And the things which mostly triggers Vivaldi are login pages. Either they end up running into an error refusing from letting you log in or crashes out. It's damn frustrating
quicksand4627 Ambassador
@KumarArnim1 Yeah ! Vivaldi for Android was pretty stable before. I'm going to those sites on Brave from now. Brave is not convenient for me. Still I'll have to use. V just crashed two times while visiting the forum.
Never happened here with my new smartphone, but often with the old one. It became slower and slower.
Sometimes it could be a hardware problem.
ChaoticEntropy
Still just so many crashes when operating with multiple tabs. As few as 2 and it still crashes frequently.
mib2berlin
@ChaoticEntropy
Hi, I see this thread for the first time and cant understand the reports here.
I am not a tab horder, certainly not on mobiles but 2-10 tabs usually.
I never can get Vivaldi to crash with any page, the OP mention you.com, this is a partner search engine of Vivaldi.
Open https://www.aljazeera.com/ in background = NP
I can use dual apps on my Xiaomi to create a clone of my Vivaldi install.
This is a clean install, if I can reproduce a crash or other issues then I report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
The image above if from my daily Vivaldi not the clean one.
Cheers, mib
Does exactly the same for me and has been since 6x. If I have the browser open and another app and put vivaldi in the background as soon as I return to it, it's frozen and has to be closed and reopened. It's got to the point of being usable. Other chromium based browsers don't do this.
