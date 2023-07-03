Automatically cleans PWA - Web App data when I close it
metehanc8s9
I added some websites such as Lemmy, Mastodon, PeerTube to my home screen as a web application (PWA) to make it easier to use. However, when I close the web application, the changes I made disappear. I have to log back into my account every time.
I am using the latest version of Vivaldi on Google Play, with tracker and ad blocking turned off. Cookies are allowed. So there doesn't seem to be any problem in the settings.
When I use PWA in other browsers, I don't have this problem. For example, if I am logged in to my account, my account is still logged in when I open the application.
Device Info:
Model: SM-G920FQ
OS version: Android 7.0
I have the same problem. It's been consistent through many versions of Vivaldi, on multiple devices (Motorola, OnePlus, BLU, Google Pixel) running multiple versions of Android (currently 10 and 14).
It happens both with PWAs (install app) and regular sites (add to home screen).
It doesn't seem to be related to any settings, as I've reproduced it on a new device in a fresh installation with default settings (I don't use sync), but my normal settings don't look like they should be related either (automatically close tabs: never, clear session data on exit: off).
Would love to see this fixed, or an option to change if it's intentional, as it makes the feature completely useless for any site I'd want to use it for; it's way faster to just leave it open in a regular browser tab forever.
mib2berlin
@inchieri
Hi, I cant reproduce this on my Android 8.1 and 12 devices.
Testing Youtube and this forum I stayed logged in.
The OP used Android 7 which is not supported anymore and nobody else report this.
Do you have a dual app feature on your mobiles?
It create a clone of an installed app with a clean profile, I use this always for testing.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.5.3217.103 Stable