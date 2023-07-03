I added some websites such as Lemmy, Mastodon, PeerTube to my home screen as a web application (PWA) to make it easier to use. However, when I close the web application, the changes I made disappear. I have to log back into my account every time.

I am using the latest version of Vivaldi on Google Play, with tracker and ad blocking turned off. Cookies are allowed. So there doesn't seem to be any problem in the settings.

When I use PWA in other browsers, I don't have this problem. For example, if I am logged in to my account, my account is still logged in when I open the application.

Device Info:

Model: SM-G920FQ

OS version: Android 7.0